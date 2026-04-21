TrustCo Bank Corp NY Profit Rises In Q1

(RTTNews) - TrustCo Bank Corp NY (TRST) announced earnings for its first quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $16.28 million, or $0.91 per share. This compares with $14.27 million, or $0.75 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 5.4% to $66.22 million from $62.81 million last year.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $16.28 Mln. vs. $14.27 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.91 vs. $0.75 last year. -Revenue: $66.22 Mln vs. $62.81 Mln last year.

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