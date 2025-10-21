TrustCo Bank Corp NY Profit Climbs In Q3

(RTTNews) - TrustCo Bank Corp NY (TRST) revealed earnings for its third quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $16.25 million, or $0.86 per share. This compares with $12.87 million, or $0.68 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 11.5% to $43.11 million from $38.67 million last year.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $16.25 Mln. vs. $12.87 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.86 vs. $0.68 last year. -Revenue: $43.11 Mln vs. $38.67 Mln last year.

