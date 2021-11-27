TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It's Going Ex-Dividend Soon

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. Accordingly, TrustCo Bank Corp NY investors that purchase the stock on or after the 2nd of December will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 3rd of January.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.35 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$1.36 to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a trailing yield of approximately 4.3% on its current stock price of $32.66. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Fortunately TrustCo Bank Corp NY's payout ratio is modest, at just 44% of profit.

Generally speaking, the lower a company's payout ratios, the more resilient its dividend usually is.

Click here to see how much of its profit TrustCo Bank Corp NY paid out over the last 12 months.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NasdaqGS:TRST Historic Dividend November 27th 2021

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. With that in mind, we're encouraged by the steady growth at TrustCo Bank Corp NY, with earnings per share up 6.7% on average over the last five years.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has delivered 0.6% dividend growth per year on average over the past 10 years.

Final Takeaway

Should investors buy TrustCo Bank Corp NY for the upcoming dividend? It has been growing its earnings per share somewhat in recent years, although it reinvests more than half its earnings in the business, which could suggest there are some growth projects that have not yet reached fruition. TrustCo Bank Corp NY ticks a lot of boxes for us from a dividend perspective, and we think these characteristics should mark the company as deserving of further attention.

Want to learn more about TrustCo Bank Corp NY? Here's a visualisation of its historical rate of revenue and earnings growth.

