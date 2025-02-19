TrustCo Bank Corp NY Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.36 Per Share

TrustCo Bank Corp NY declared a quarterly dividend of $0.36 per share, payable April 1, 2024.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.36 per share, equating to an annualized rate of $1.44 per share, payable on April 1, 2024. The record date for shareholders is March 7, 2025. CEO Robert J. McCormick expressed optimism for 2025, emphasizing TrustCo's long-standing tradition of delivering reliable dividends since 1904, which contributes to investor satisfaction. TrustCo, a savings and loan holding company with $6.2 billion in assets, operates in several states and offers a range of financial services. The company cautioned that forward-looking statements in the release are subject to various risks and uncertainties.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.36 per share, demonstrating the company's commitment to returning value to its shareholders.

The company maintains a strong track record of consistent dividend payouts, having delivered a strong dividend every quarter since 1904, which can enhance investor confidence.

TrustCo is rated as one of the best performing savings banks in the country, highlighting its strong financial performance and operational stability.

The announcement reflects an optimistic outlook for 2025, indicating potential continued positive performance for the company and its investors.

The press release highlights potential risks associated with inflation, interest rate changes, and other economic uncertainties, which may raise concerns for investors about the company's future financial stability.

There is an emphasis on caution regarding reliance on forward-looking statements, which may indicate uncertainty in the company's projections for future performance.

What is the cash dividend declared by TrustCo Bank Corp NY?

TrustCo Bank Corp NY declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.36 per share, totaling $1.44 annually.

When will the dividend be payable to shareholders?

The dividend will be payable on April 1, 2024, to shareholders of record as of March 7, 2025.

Who is the CEO of TrustCo Bank Corp NY?

The Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer of TrustCo Bank Corp NY is Robert J. McCormick.

What markets does TrustCo Bank operate in?

TrustCo Bank operates in New York, New Jersey, Vermont, Massachusetts, and Florida with 136 offices.

How long has TrustCo Bank been providing dividends?

TrustCo Bank has been delivering dividends consistently since 1904, showcasing a long history of reliable payouts.

$TRST insiders have traded $TRST stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TRST stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KEVIN M CURLEY (EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT & COO) purchased 625 shares for an estimated $20,081

STEFFANI COTUGNO purchased 400 shares for an estimated $12,932

We have seen 80 institutional investors add shares of $TRST stock to their portfolio, and 56 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

GLENVILL, N.Y., Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (TrustCo, Nasdaq: TRST) on February 18, 2025, declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.36 per share, or $1.44 per share on an annualized basis. The dividend will be payable on April 1, 2024 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 7, 2025.





Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer Robert J. McCormick said: “With 2025 now fully under way, many people, us included, see cause for optimism. Since 1904, TrustCo has delivered a strong dividend every quarter. This kind of payout, and the steady corporate performance that supports it, are TrustCo hallmarks that fuel more than just optimism, but rather lead to the genuine satisfaction that investors realize from meeting their financial goals. We are very proud of the team and the effort that make our reliable dividend - and the positive financial benefits that come with it - possible.”







About TrustCo Bank Corp NY







TrustCo Bank Corp NY is a $6.2 billion savings and loan holding company. Through its subsidiary, Trustco Bank, Trustco operates 136 offices in New York, New Jersey, Vermont, Massachusetts and Florida. Trustco has a more than 100-year tradition of providing high-quality services, including a wide variety of deposit and loan products. In addition, Trustco Bank’s Financial Services Department offers a full range of investment services, retirement planning and trust and estate administration services. Trustco Bank is rated as one of the best performing savings banks in the country. The common shares of TrustCo are traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol



TRST



. For more information, visit



www.trustcobank.com



.





Forward-Looking Statements





All statements in this news release that are not historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will" and similar references to future developments, results or periods. TrustCo wishes to caution readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made, and such forward-looking statements are subject to factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially for TrustCo from the views, beliefs and projections expressed in such statements. Examples of these include, but are not limited to: the effects of ongoing inflationary pressures and changes in monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including increases in the Federal funds target rate by, and interest rate policies of, the Federal Reserve Board; changes in and uncertainty related to benchmark interest rates used to price loans and deposits; instability in global economic conditions and geopolitical matters; U.S. government shutdowns, credit rating downgrades, or failure to increase the debt ceiling;; the risks and uncertainties under the heading “Risk Factors” in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K and, if any, in our subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q or other securities filings, including our upcoming annual report on Form 10-K for fiscal 2024; the other financial, operational and legal risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in TrustCo’s cautionary statements contained in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission; and the effect of all of such items on our operations, liquidity and capital position, and on the financial condition of our borrowers and other customers. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release represent TrustCo management’s judgment as of the date of this news release. TrustCo disclaims, however, any intent or obligation to update forward-looking statements, either as a result of future developments, new information or otherwise, except as may be required by law.









