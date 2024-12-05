News & Insights

TrustBIX Secures TSX Approval for Private Placement

December 05, 2024

TrustBix, Inc. (TSE:TBIX) has released an update.

TrustBIX Inc. has received conditional acceptance from the TSX Venture Exchange for its non-brokered private placement, aiming to raise up to $100,000 by issuing common shares. The initial tranche has been completed, raising $55,800, with insiders participating in the investment. The funds will support the company’s ongoing working capital needs.

