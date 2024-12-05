TrustBIX Secures TSX Approval for Private Placement

TrustBix, Inc. (TSE:TBIX) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

TrustBIX Inc. has received conditional acceptance from the TSX Venture Exchange for its non-brokered private placement, aiming to raise up to $100,000 by issuing common shares. The initial tranche has been completed, raising $55,800, with insiders participating in the investment. The funds will support the company’s ongoing working capital needs.

For further insights into TSE:TBIX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.