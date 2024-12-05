TrustBIX Secures TSX Approval for Private Placement

TrustBix, Inc. (TSE:TBIX) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
TrustBIX Inc. has received conditional acceptance from the TSX Venture Exchange for its non-brokered private placement, aiming to raise up to $100,000 by issuing common shares. The initial tranche has been completed, raising $55,800, with insiders participating in the investment. The funds will support the company’s ongoing working capital needs.
For further insights into TSE:TBIX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Deutsche Bank Weighs in on Robinhood Stock Amid Soaring Trading Volumes
- Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Deal May Face Risks from Trump Administration
- Ford’s (NYSE:F) Electric Vehicle Motor Production Begins
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.