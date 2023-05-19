News & Insights

US Markets
C

Trustar hires Citi to sell soy sauce maker Amoy -sources

May 19, 2023 — 03:44 am EDT

Written by Kane Wu for Reuters ->

By Kane Wu

HONG KONG, May 19 (Reuters) - Chinese private equity firm Trustar Capital has hired Citigroup C.N to manage a sale of Hong Kong-based soy sauce maker Amoy Food Ltd, three people with knowledge of the discussions said.

Established in Xiamen in Southern China's Fujian province, Amoy sells its products, which also include rice noodle rolls and congee, to both food services and retail customers across over 40 countries, its website shows.

Citi is preparing to launch a formal sale late next month, one of the sources told Reuters, adding that the valuation of the 115-year-old soy sauce brand is still being discussed.

A deal for Amoy could fetch $300 million to $400 million, said the second source. All the sources declined to be identified as the information is confidential.

Trustar and Amoy did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment. Citi declined to comment.

Trustar, which was formerly known as CITIC Capital, completed its acquisition of a controlling stake in Amoy in February 2019 from Japan's Ajinomoto Co Inc. The transaction amount was not disclosed.

(Reporting by Kane Wu; Editing by Sumeet Chatterjee and Alexander Smith)

((kane.wu@thomsonreuters.com; +85228436590; Reuters Messaging: kane.wu.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

C

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.