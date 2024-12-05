Trust Stamp prices 5.56M shares at 54c in registered direct offering

Trust Stamp (IDAI) has entered into a securities purchase agreement with a single institutional investor to purchase 5,555,548 shares of common stock in a registered direct offering. In a concurrent private placement, the Company also agreed to issue and sell unregistered Series A Warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 5,555,548 shares of common stock, and unregistered Series B Warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 4,166,661 shares of common stock. The combined effective offering price for each share of common stock and the accompanying Series A Warrants and Series B Warrants is $0.54. Each private placement warrant will be exercisable upon receipt of shareholder approval, will expire five years from the initial exercise date and will have an exercise price of $0.54 per share. The combined gross proceeds to the Company from the registered direct offering and concurrent private placement are estimated to be approximately $3.0 million before deducting the placement agent’s fees and other estimated offering expenses payable by the Company. The offering is expected to close on or about December 6, 2024, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. Maxim Group is acting as the sole placement agent in connection with the offering.

