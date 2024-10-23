Trust Stamp enhances biometric security with palm enhanced cytographic solution

Trust Stamp (IDAI) announce the launch of a pioneering research initiative aimed at expanding its biometric cryptosystem, Stable IT2, to include contactless palm authentication. The Biometric Secure Module, BSM, project will further enhance security by integrating face and palm biometrics, providing a more resilient and privacy-centric authentication system.

