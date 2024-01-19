News & Insights

Markets
IDAI

Trust Stamp Advances On U.S. Patent Allowance For Liveness Technology

January 19, 2024 — 09:52 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Trust Stamp Inc. (IDAI) announced Friday that the USPTO issued a notice of allowance for a utility patent application covering 'Systems and Methods for Liveness-Verified, Biometric Based Encryption.'

The provider of AI-powered identity services for use in multiple sectors said this would help the growth of its patent portfolio for AI-powered biometric technology.

Currently, shares are at $1.45, up 4.69 percent from the previous close of $1.38 on a volume of 67,785.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

IDAI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.