Trust Stamp Advances On U.S. Patent Allowance For Liveness Technology

(RTTNews) - Trust Stamp Inc. (IDAI) announced Friday that the USPTO issued a notice of allowance for a utility patent application covering 'Systems and Methods for Liveness-Verified, Biometric Based Encryption.'

The provider of AI-powered identity services for use in multiple sectors said this would help the growth of its patent portfolio for AI-powered biometric technology.

Currently, shares are at $1.45, up 4.69 percent from the previous close of $1.38 on a volume of 67,785.

