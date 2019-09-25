Trust in Danske Bank has collapsed, says its new chief executive

Trust in Danske Bank has collapsed amid its involvement in a damaging money laundering scandal said the bank's Chief Executive Chris Vogelzang on Wednesday as he vowed to strengthen the bank's defence.

"At Danske Bank we talk a lot about rebuilding trust, because our trust has collapsed," said Vogelzang at a banking event in Copenhagen organized by business daily Borsen.

