Trust in Danske Bank has collapsed, says its new chief executive

COPENHAGEN, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Trust in Danske Bank DANSKE.CO has collapsed amid its involvement in a damaging money laundering scandal said the bank's Chief Executive Chris Vogelzang on Wednesday as he vowed to strengthen the bank's defence.

"At Danske Bank we talk a lot about rebuilding trust, because our trust has collapsed," said Vogelzang at a banking event in Copenhagen organized by business daily Borsen.

(Reporting by Jacob Grønholt-Pedersen; writing by Stine Jacobsen; editing by Louise Heavens)

