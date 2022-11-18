Trust Funds Aren't Just for the Top 1%. Here's Why Your Rich BFF's Vivian Tu Thinks They're Important

Financial guru Vivian Tu, also known as Your Rich BFF, is full of common-sense advice. And Tu breaks that advice down into quick, digestible YouTube videos. There's no fancy home studio, no swelling soundtrack in the background, and no co-host nodding along with everything she says.

In fact, in less than one minute (56 seconds, to be precise), Tu recently laid out the importance of having a trust drawn up, even if yours is a working-class household.

Bonus Offer: Score up to $600 when you open this brokerage account

Discover: Best online stock brokers for beginners

It's not just for the rich guys

When you hear the words "trust fund" do you automatically think of gilded families passing their wealth to the next generation? Do you imagine each of these trusts containing millions of dollars worth of assets?

According to Tu, trust funds can benefit everyone. They're not complicated to set up and they allow a person to control "who, what, when, how, and for what" their assets are distributed (and even spent) after their death.

How it works

A trust fund is a legal entity. Tu suggests imagining it as a container that holds your valuables, including investments and real estate. It might also hold bank accounts, businesses, heirlooms, coins, or anything else you own of value. Everything in the trust remains there until specific milestones are met.

When you set up a trust, you're referred to as the "Grantor." You're the boss. You decide how and when your assets will be distributed. Let's say you have a grandchild and want to make sure they have enough money to begin their adult life without too much stress. But first, they must graduate from college. Within your trust, you lay out the rules, and once the grandchild graduates college, money from the trust is transferred to them.

But what if you're concerned about how they might spend a lump sum? You can set it up so they receive just a portion of the funds at a time.

In short, a trust allows you to direct your assets in any way that works for you, the people you care about, and the causes you want to support.

You even name the executor, the person you want to oversee the trust fund. It can be anyone, from a law firm to a close friend or family member.

Your wishes memorialized

A trust fund is a straightforward document. While there are online versions, you may want to check with an estate planning attorney in your area first. You may be surprised by how reasonably priced some are.

In any case, a trust outlines what you want to happen. You determine who the beneficiaries will be. Let's say you want to leave money to your favorite niece but she's still a toddler. Within your trust, you can name an adult to take care of the money for your niece if you die before she grows up.

Benefits of a trust fund

The biggest perk associated with a trust fund is the level of control it provides. For example, if a loved one has a degenerative health condition and you're concerned about their financial future, your trust can be set up to pay their ongoing medical costs.

Another huge perk is that assets within a trust are not subject to probate court proceedings when you die. If you die without a trust, the court appoints someone to take control of your assets, make sure all outstanding debts are paid, and distribute what's left to your beneficiaries. Even if you have a last will and testament in place, the court will determine whether the will is valid.

In other words, while a will is an important estate-planning document, it does not prevent your estate from going through the probate process. A trust does prevent your estate from landing in probate court.

You remain in control

There are five types of trust funds (which is why an experienced attorney is so valuable). A revocable trust leaves you in charge. You determine what goes into the trust, when changes need to be made, and manage assets as you desire.

Whether you have millions of dollars in investments or $20,000 in an IRA, it's your money. A trust fund ensures it will end up where you want it to go.

Our best stock brokers for 2022

We pored over the data and user reviews to find the select rare picks that landed a spot on our list of the best stock brokers. Some of these best-in-class picks pack in valuable perks, including $0 stock and ETF commissions. Get started and review our best stock brokers for 2022.

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.