Trust For Professional Managers - ActivePassive Core Bond ETF (APCB) Declares $0.09 Dividend

Trust For Professional Managers - ActivePassive Core Bond ETF said on August 31, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.09 per share ($1.09 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.09 per share.

Shareholders of record as of September 5, 2023 will receive the payment on September 6, 2023.

At the current share price of $29.22 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.74%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.82%, the lowest has been 0.48%, and the highest has been 1.10%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.27 (n=15).

The current dividend yield is 10.86 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.28%.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Envestnet Asset Management holds 3,182K shares.

Atria Wealth Solutions holds 728K shares.

Jane Street Group holds 8K shares.

First Horizon Advisors holds 2K shares.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

