Trust Co Goes Big on Bonds With $15 Million BND Buy

Key Points

Bought 209,679 shares, an estimated $15.44 million trade based on the average price for Q3 2025

Position change represents 1.6% of 13F reportable assets

Post-trade stake: 928,922 shares, valued at $69.08 million

Holding now accounts for 7.1% of 13F AUM, making it the fund's second-largest position

Trust Co disclosed the purchase of 209,679 additional shares of Vanguard Bond Index Funds - Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, estimated at $15.44 million (rounded from $15,439,353), in its SEC filing for the period ended September 30, 2025, submitted on October 6, 2025.

What happened

According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission dated October 06, 2025, Trust Co increased its stake in Vanguard Bond Index Funds - Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF(NASDAQ:BND) by 209,679 shares during the quarter. The estimated value of shares acquired is $15.44 million, based on the average price for the period.

What else to know

The fund added to its BND position, which now represents 7.0660% of reportable assets under management.

Top holdings following the filing:

SHV: $84,464,498 (8.6% of AUM)

BND: $69.08 million (7.1% of AUM)

AGG: $66.39 million (6.8% of AUM)

VUG: $62,950,365 (6.4% of AUM)

VTV: $59,005,900 (6.0% of AUM)

BND’s trailing twelve-month dividend yield was 3.79% as of October 6, 2025.

Company overview

Metric Value AUM N/A Dividend Yield 3.79% Price (as of market close October 3, 2025) $74.31 1-Year Price Change (0.44%)

Company snapshot

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) tracks the performance of the broad U.S. investment-grade taxable bond market through a passively managed, index-sampling strategy.

Its portfolio includes U.S. government, corporate, mortgage-backed, and asset-backed securities with maturities over one year, providing diversified fixed income exposure.

The fund serves institutional and retail investors seeking broad, low-cost exposure to the U.S. bond market.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is one of the largest fixed income ETFs, offering investors comprehensive access to the U.S. investment-grade bond universe.

Foolish take

Trust Co added $15.4 million worth of Vanguard Bond Index Funds - Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. This addition increased it position to roughly 7% of total AUM, showing meaningful exposure.

As one of the largest bond ETFS, BND gives investors a one-stop exposure to the U.S bond market, spanning Treasuries, corporate bonds and mortgage backed securities. It is often used as a foundation for income-oriented portfolios that value stability and diversification.

The renewed demand for broad funds like BND reflects a shift from several years of stock-heavy market leadership. With interest rates still elevated, investors are finding value in locking in higher bond yields while they last. That makes funds like BND appealing again to both institutional and individual investors looking for steady returns.

For long term investors, adding BND can steady a portfolio while still collecting a reliable income stream. Its stability and diversification make it a solid foundation for any balanced portfolio.

Glossary

13F reportable assets:Assets that institutional investment managers must disclose quarterly to the SEC if they exceed $100 million.

AUM (Assets Under Management):The total market value of assets an investment manager handles on behalf of clients.

ETF (Exchange-Traded Fund):A fund that trades on stock exchanges and holds a diversified portfolio of securities.

Dividend yield:Annual dividends paid by an investment, expressed as a percentage of its current price.

Trailing twelve-month (TTM) dividend yield:Dividend yield calculated using dividends paid over the last twelve months.

Index-sampling strategy:A method where a fund holds a representative sample of securities from an index, not every component.

Investment-grade:Bonds rated as relatively low risk of default by credit rating agencies.

Fixed income:Investment securities that pay regular interest, such as bonds, providing predictable income streams.

Mortgage-backed securities:Bonds secured by a pool of mortgages, with payments passed through to investors.

Asset-backed securities:Bonds backed by pools of assets like loans, leases, or receivables, rather than mortgages.

Passively managed:An investment approach aiming to replicate the performance of a market index, with minimal trading.

Stake:The total ownership or holding an investor has in a particular security or fund.

