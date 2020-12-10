Trust associated with Russia's TCS Group founder sells 4.6% stake in firm - source

A trust associated with Oleg Tinkov, the founder of TCS Group, is selling a 4.6% stake in TCS through an accelerated book building, planning to raise around $300 million, a financial market source told Reuters on Thursday.

Renaissance Capital is the organiser of the deal to sell approximately 9 million of GDRs in TCS, which owns online bank Tinkoff. The seller will retain a 36% stake in TCS and around 85% of voting shares, the source said.

