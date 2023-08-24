Trust Active When Eyeing Dividend Growth ETFs

Dividend growth ETFs have a role to play in markets right now. With their ability to guide investors towards intriguing stock prospects, they stand out among other factor strategies. That could be a powerful tool amid looming uncertainty. Still, how can investors get the best out of them? Active investing could help unlock the dividend-focused funds, with the T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (TDVG) a solid example.

Dividend growth strategies look across a certain universe of firms and consider the health of their dividends. By assessing the past growth and future potential of a firm’s dividends, the ETF and its managers look to understand its overall outlook. With rising rate and recession uncertainty still lingering in a top-heavy market, that could be a potent screen for bigger firms.

While some strategies look to apply that screen via an infrequently-updated index, active management can take a closer look. Active managers bring their years of bottom-up, fundamentals-focused expertise to a more responsive, proactive approach to investing. By combining experience with an active remit, active dividend growth ETFs can respond more quickly and often with greater insight.

See more: “Use Active ETFs to Avoid Concentration Risk”

Dividend-paying companies, of course, often appear to be less exciting in a frothy, tech-heavy market. Those dividends are not just a potent signal, however, but also a source of current income. Combining those two factors in an active dividend growth fund package can make for an appealing ETF for investors.

That’s where a strategy like TDVG comes in. TDVG recently hit its three-year ETF milestone, actively investing in firms with competitive current dividend yields and either a strong dividend track record or growth potential. It also considers more traditional fundamentals like cash flow and balance sheet metrics.

Taken together, that’s helped the ETF return nearly 6% YTD and 10% over three years for a 50 basis point (bps) fee. Sitting above $300 million in ETF AUM, TDVG stands out among other dividend growth ETFs thanks to its active approach. With valuations high across a top-heavy market, investors may want to consider an active dividend growth fund like TDVG.

For more news, information, and analysis, visit the Active ETF Channel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.