Truss Beverage Launches New Cannabis Beverage Brands In Canada

(RTTNews) - Truss Beverage Co., a joint venture between Canada-based cannabis company Hexo Corp. and brewer Molson Coors Beverage Co., said it has launched five new cannabis beverage brands in the Canadian market.

The five new brands will offer beverages infused with either CBD or THC. All CBD and THC beverages within the portfolio have a low to medium dose of THC, in the range of 2.5 milligrams to 5 milligrams.

The five new brands launched by Truss Beverage are Little Victory, House of Terpenes, Mollo, Veryvell and XMG.

Little Viceroy includes naturally-flavored sparkling beverages, while House of Terpenes will consist of a range of sparkling tonics with botanically sourced terpenes.

Mollo features beverages that are crisp with an easy drinking taste, while Veryvell offer a line-up of wellness products. XMG features bold and high intensity flavored beverages.

The Truss Beverage portfolio is made in the company's production facility in Belleville, Ontario. The products have developed with consumer input at every stage of development, according to the company.

"We're thrilled to be introducing Canadians to new beverage options and leading the cannabis beverage category with our variety of products. This well-rounded portfolio is designed to bring adult Canadians products that taste great and provide the consistent experience they need to enjoy responsibly," said Scott Cooper, President and CEO of Truss Beverage.

Products from the Truss Beverage portfolio have begun to roll out and will continue to do so throughout the next several months, the company said.

Hexo is a Canadian consumer packaged goods cannabis company. The company serves the Canadian adult-use markets under its HEXO Cannabis as well as Up Cannabis brands, and the medical marijuana market under HEXO medical cannabis.

Earlier this year, another Canadian cannabis company Canopy Growth launched its ready-to-drink cannabis-infused beverages, Tweed Houndstooth & Soda as well as Tweed Bakerstreet & Ginger, in the Canadian market.

