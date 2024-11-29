Truscott Mining’s Resolutions Gain Unanimous Shareholder Approval

Truscott Mining Corporation Ltd (AU:TRM) has released an update.

Truscott Mining Corporation Ltd announced that all resolutions presented at their Annual General Meeting, including the adoption of the remuneration report and the re-election of directors, were successfully passed by shareholders. The unanimous support for these resolutions highlights strong shareholder confidence in the company’s strategic direction.

