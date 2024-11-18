News & Insights

Truscott Mining’s Director Alters Securities Portfolio

November 18, 2024 — 04:31 pm EST

Truscott Mining Corporation Ltd (AU:TRM) has released an update.

Truscott Mining Corporation Ltd has announced a significant change in the securities holdings of director Peter N Smith. Smith’s Class O and Class P performance rights have been converted, impacting his overall interests in the company. This development might influence investor perceptions and market dynamics.

