Truscott Mining’s Director Alters Securities Portfolio

Truscott Mining Corporation Ltd (AU:TRM) has released an update.
Truscott Mining Corporation Ltd has announced a significant change in the securities holdings of director Peter N Smith. Smith’s Class O and Class P performance rights have been converted, impacting his overall interests in the company. This development might influence investor perceptions and market dynamics.
