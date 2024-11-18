Truscott Mining’s Director Adjusts Shareholdings

Truscott Mining Corporation Ltd (AU:TRM) has released an update.

Truscott Mining Corporation Ltd has announced a change in the interest of its director, Michael J. Povey, who acquired 2,115,000 fully paid ordinary shares in lieu of director fees and sacrifices made for the company. This acquisition reflects a strategic adjustment in Povey’s holdings, while 1,850,000 Class O and 500,000 Class P performance rights were converted. Investors might find this shift in securities noteworthy as it highlights the director’s reinforced commitment to the company’s financial future.

