Truscott Mining’s Director Acquires New Performance Rights

November 29, 2024 — 01:47 am EST

Truscott Mining Corporation Ltd (AU:TRM) has released an update.

Truscott Mining Corporation Ltd has announced a change in the interests of its director, Michael J. Povey. Povey has acquired 480,000 Class S Performance Rights, issued in lieu of director fees for the year ending June 2024. This move highlights the company’s approach to incentivizing leadership through stock-based compensation.

