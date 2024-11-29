Truscott Mining’s Director Acquires New Performance Rights

Truscott Mining Corporation Ltd (AU:TRM) has released an update.
Truscott Mining Corporation Ltd has announced a change in the interests of its director, Michael J. Povey. Povey has acquired 480,000 Class S Performance Rights, issued in lieu of director fees for the year ending June 2024. This move highlights the company’s approach to incentivizing leadership through stock-based compensation.
