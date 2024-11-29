Truscott Mining’s Director Acquires New Performance Rights

Truscott Mining Corporation Ltd (AU:TRM) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Truscott Mining Corporation Ltd has announced a change in the interests of its director, Michael J. Povey. Povey has acquired 480,000 Class S Performance Rights, issued in lieu of director fees for the year ending June 2024. This move highlights the company’s approach to incentivizing leadership through stock-based compensation.

For further insights into AU:TRM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.