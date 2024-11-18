Truscott Mining Sees Director’s Stock Changes

Truscott Mining Corporation Ltd (AU:TRM) has released an update.
Truscott Mining Corporation Ltd has announced a significant shift in the stock holdings of Director Ewan E Smith. The director’s total shares have increased to 33,095,007 following a conversion of performance rights and an off-market transfer. This development may stir interest among investors tracking insider movements and corporate governance in the mining sector.
