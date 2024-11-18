Truscott Mining Sees Changes in Substantial Shareholding

Truscott Mining Corporation Ltd (AU:TRM) has released an update.
Truscott Mining Corporation Ltd has experienced a shift in its substantial holdings, as Peter Neil Smith and Resource Investments & Consulting Pty Ltd increased their voting shares from 20.90% to 19.32% through a series of on-market purchases. This change in ownership reflects a strategic accumulation in the company, potentially impacting its future market dynamics and investor interest.
