Truscott Mining Director’s Shareholding Update

Truscott Mining Corporation Ltd (AU:TRM) has released an update.

Truscott Mining Corporation Limited has released an update regarding a change in Director Peter N. Smith’s interests, reporting an acquisition of 19,657 ordinary shares valued at $1,238.39. The notice detailed his direct and indirect holdings through entities like HILLWAY PTY LTD and RESOURCE INVESTMENTS AND CONSULTING PTY LTD, with no disposals or expirations reported.

For further insights into AU:TRM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.