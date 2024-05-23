News & Insights

Truscott Mining Director’s Shareholding Update

May 23, 2024 — 03:22 am EDT

Truscott Mining Corporation Ltd (AU:TRM) has released an update.

Truscott Mining Corporation Limited has released an update regarding a change in Director Peter N. Smith’s interests, reporting an acquisition of 19,657 ordinary shares valued at $1,238.39. The notice detailed his direct and indirect holdings through entities like HILLWAY PTY LTD and RESOURCE INVESTMENTS AND CONSULTING PTY LTD, with no disposals or expirations reported.

