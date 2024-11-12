Truscott Mining Director’s Share Acquisition Update

Truscott Mining Corporation Ltd (AU:TRM) has released an update.

Truscott Mining Corporation Limited has announced a change in the shareholding interests of its director, Peter N Smith, who acquired an additional 60,680 ordinary fully paid shares valued at $3,725.80. This acquisition reflects an adjustment in the director’s investment portfolio within the company, potentially impacting shareholder confidence and market perceptions.

