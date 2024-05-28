Truscott Mining Director Bolsters Shareholding

Truscott Mining Corporation Ltd (AU:TRM) has released an update.

In a recent update, Truscott Mining Corporation Limited disclosed a change in the director’s interest, revealing that Peter N Smith, a director of the company, has increased his stake by acquiring 36,142 ordinary fully paid shares at a value of $2,276.95. The notice indicates both direct and indirect interests, including those through HILLWAY PTY LTD and RESOURCE INVESTMENTS AND CONSULTING PTY LTD, with the total holding of fully paid ordinary shares prior to this change being 35,457,850.

