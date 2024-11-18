Truscott Mining Announces New ASX Security Quotation

Truscott Mining Corporation Ltd (AU:TRM) has released an update.

Truscott Mining Corporation Limited has announced the quotation of 8,450,000 fully paid ordinary securities on the Australian Securities Exchange. This move follows the exercise of options and conversion of convertible securities, marking a significant development for the company. Investors in the mining sector may find this an intriguing opportunity as Truscott Mining expands its market presence.

