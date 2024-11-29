Truscott Mining Announces Director’s Share Acquisition

Truscott Mining Corporation Ltd (AU:TRM) has released an update.

Truscott Mining Corporation has announced a change in the interest of their director, Peter N. Smith, with an acquisition of 40,000 fully paid ordinary shares and 640,000 Class S Performance rights. The performance rights were issued as part of director fees for the year ending June 2024, highlighting the company’s engagement in aligning director interests with company performance. This update is likely to interest shareholders and investors keen on director shareholding patterns and their implications for corporate governance.

