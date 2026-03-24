Trupanion's CFO Just Sold His Last Share. The Filing Explains Why

Key Points

2,837 shares sold on Feb. 27, 2026 at a weighted average price of $26.46 per share, totaling approximately ~$75,000 in transaction value.

This sale represented 100.00% of Qureshi's direct holdings, reducing direct and indirect ownership of common stock to zero after the transaction.

The disposition occurred entirely through direct ownership, with no indirect holdings or derivative securities reported post-transaction.

This trade eliminated Qureshi's remaining direct holdings, consistent with a pattern of declining holdings over the past year.

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On Feb. 27, 2026, Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Chief Financial Officer Fawwad Qureshi reported the sale of 2,837 shares of common stock for proceeds of approximately ~$75,000, according to a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 2,837 Transaction value ~$75,075 Post-transaction shares (direct) 0 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) $0

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($26.46); post-transaction value based on Feb. 27, 2026 market close ($26.54).

Key questions

How does this sale compare to Fawwad Qureshi's historical trading activity at Trupanion?

This is the seventh and final sale in a series of consistent transactions since May 2025, all executed at 2,837 shares under the same trading plan. The pattern reflects a scheduled wind-down, not a discretionary trading decision.

This is the seventh and final sale in a series of consistent transactions since May 2025, all executed at 2,837 shares under the same trading plan. The pattern reflects a scheduled wind-down, not a discretionary trading decision. What is the impact on Qureshi's ongoing ownership in Trupanion following this transaction?

After this transaction, Qureshi holds zero common shares directly or indirectly, and no derivative securities or options were reported as outstanding post-sale.

After this transaction, Qureshi holds zero common shares directly or indirectly, and no derivative securities or options were reported as outstanding post-sale. Was there any discretion exercised in the timing or price of the sale?

The sale was executed under a 10b5-1 trading plan adopted May 19, 2025 "in order to implement a plan of financial diversification." Qureshi had no discretion over timing or pricing.

The sale was executed under a 10b5-1 trading plan adopted May 19, 2025 "in order to implement a plan of financial diversification." Qureshi had no discretion over timing or pricing. How does the transaction value relate to recent market pricing for Trupanion shares?

The shares were sold at a weighted average price of $26.46, within a range of $26.08 to $26.84, at a slight discount to the February 27 closing price of $26.54.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $1.44 billion Net income (TTM) $19.43 million Employees 1,130 1-year price change -30.86%

* 1-year performance calculated using March 23, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Trupanion offers monthly subscription-based medical insurance for cats and dogs, generating revenue primarily from premiums paid by pet owners.

The company operates a recurring revenue model through its Subscription Business segment, supplemented by ancillary services in select markets.

TRUP targets pet owners and veterinarians across the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia.

Trupanion is a specialty insurance provider focused on pet health, with a scalable subscription model and a presence in multiple international markets. The company's strategy emphasizes direct relationships with veterinarians and pet owners.

What this transaction means for investors

Trupanion CFO Fawwad Qureshi just sold his last shares of company stock — but the filing tells you exactly why, and it's not a red flag. The sale was executed under a 10b5-1 trading plan Qureshi set up in May 2025 "in order to implement a plan of financial diversification." He scheduled this well in advance, had no discretion over timing or price, and the stated reason is diversification, not a view on where Trupanion is headed. The pattern backs that up. This was the final sale in a series of seven consistent transactions since May 2025, all the same size, all under the same plan. Qureshi was methodically unwinding a position on a schedule, not reacting to anything in the market. For investors, a CFO diversifying out of a concentrated stock position is standard financial planning. Form 4s are filed within two business days of any transaction — so if Qureshi starts buying back in or sets up a new plan, you'd know almost immediately. That's the filing worth watching for.

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Seena Hassouna has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Trupanion. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.