Key Points Trupanion delivered a surprise GAAP profit and sharply higher margins in Q2 2025, with revenue coming in significantly above estimates.

The core subscription business drove growth, offsetting declines in non-core enrollments, though total pet enrollments fell.

Profitability benefited from a one-time investment gain, while customer acquisition costs and first-year retention remain key challenges.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP), a provider of pet health insurance, reported results for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 on August 7, 2025. The company surprised analysts with diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.22 (GAAP), far above the consensus estimate of negative $0.03. Revenue (GAAP) also beat expectations at $353.6 million, compared to the $346.7 million estimate. Subscription revenue growth and expense controls boosted margins, though reported earnings were lifted by a one-time $7.8 million investment gain. Despite gains in its high-value subscription segment, total pet enrollments decreased by 2% year-over-year. Overall, the quarter featured strong financial improvement but ongoing challenges in customer acquisition and enrollment growth.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS – Diluted (GAAP) $0.22 ($0.03) ($0.14) NM Revenue $353.6 million $346.7 million $314.8 million 12.3 % Adjusted EBITDA $16.6 million $7.4 million 124.3 % Free Cash Flow $12.0 million $4.0 million 200.0 % Subscription Business Revenue $242.2 million $208.6 million 16.1 %

Understanding Trupanion’s Business

Trupanion provides pet health insurance, offering policies that help pet owners cover veterinary expenses. Its main product is a subscription-based insurance plan, mainly distributed through partnerships with veterinarians. The company's business model relies on monthly recurring revenue from insured pet owners, aiming for high predictability and customer retention.

In recent years, Trupanion has focused on expanding its subscription base, leveraging proprietary technology to deliver real-time claim payments at veterinary offices. Key success factors include market penetration, competitive differentiation through its “Territory Partner” sales model for veterinarians, and customer retention. Managing regulatory compliance and efficient pricing are also critical for long-term performance.

Quarter Highlights: Growth Drivers and Challenges

Revenue (GAAP) was $353.6 million, up 12% from the same period last year and above analyst expectations. This beat was led by the subscription segment, where revenue rose 16% to $242.2 million. Subscription enrolled pets reached 1,066,354, marking a 4% annual increase. Average monthly revenue per enrolled pet was $79.93. These measures helped expand margins in an industry where claims expense is a key factor.

Adjusted EBITDA, which serves as a measure of operational performance by excluding interest, taxes, and non-cash charges, more than doubled year over year to $16.6 million. Free cash flow, a key metric indicating cash generated after investments in property and equipment, rose to $12.0 million compared to $4.0 million in Q2 2024. The consolidated operating cash flow (GAAP) was $15.0 million, up by $8.1 million from Q2 2024.

Profitability was affected by a one-time $7.8 million gain from the exchange of a preferred equity investment, which added significantly to net income. Without this, results would have been positive but less pronounced. Rising pet acquisition costs (up to $276 per pet from $231 in Q2 2024) and a 2% decrease in total enrolled pets limited total growth. Total enrolled pets at quarter end were 1,660,455, a 2% drop from last year, as declines in the non-subscription segment offset gains in the core business.

Cost discipline and technology investments underpinned improvements. Trupanion’s proprietary claims system allows for instant payments to veterinary practices, which reduces processing costs and improves customer satisfaction. The cost of paying veterinary invoices as a share of subscription revenue (non-GAAP) improved from 74.1% in Q2 2024 to 71.1%, a sign of better claim management and pricing alignment. While subscription adjusted operating income (non-GAAP) rose to $33.4 million (13.8% margin), the “other” segment’s margin narrowed to 1.3%. The transition to in-house underwriting in Canada remained on track, with no additional capital required.

Business Model, Product Offerings, and Recent Focus Areas

The heart of Trupanion’s business is its subscription pet insurance product, primarily targeting dogs and cats. The monthly insurance plan helps pet owners budget for unforeseen medical expenses. The business aims to retain members for the long term—average monthly retention for the trailing 12 months was 98.3% as of Q1 2025—which is vital for maintaining recurring revenue and offsetting the cost of acquiring new customers.

Key recent focuses include expanding penetration in an underinsured North American and European market, leveraging the Territory Partner model to drive referrals through veterinarians, and maintaining a leading technology advantage for rapid claims processing. Data utilization enables better risk pricing and efficient operations, while proactive regulatory compliance supports smooth market expansion. The last few years saw a deliberate focus on margin expansion—management states it “doubled down” on profit improvement before turning attention back to growth. This approach allowed Trupanion to sustain financial strength even as non-core enrollments declined and acquisition costs increased.

Financial Trends and Key Events from the Quarter

Higher average revenue per pet, achieved through price adjustments, offset pressure from weakening total pet enrollment. Management credited disciplined pricing actions and technology-driven efficiency for the 3.5 percentage point improvement in subscription operating margin. Retention was 98.28%, which management describes as an “inflection point” and an early sign of reversing past declines following multiple years of heavy rate increases for policyholders. This is significant because high retention underpins the business model's recurring revenue component.

Enrollment and acquisition metrics, however, highlighted mixed trends. While the subscription base grew, total enrolled pets declined due to contraction in the other business segment. This segment, which delivers partner-branded and lower margin insurance products, generated $111.4 million in GAAP revenue (up 4.9%). This demonstrates a strategy shift: the company is less focused on headline market share and more on profitable, recurring members. Customer acquisition cost (PAC) rose to $276 per pet from $231 in Q2 2024.

The quarter contained a notable one-off event: a $7.8 million realized gain from the exchange of a preferred stock investment for intellectual property. This gain enhanced reported net income, but the underlying profit trend still pointed positive, albeit to a lesser extent than the headline result. Trupanion does not currently pay a dividend.

Management continued to emphasize investment in data and proprietary software as a source of operational leverage. The company’s patented claims system is the only platform in North America able to pay veterinary clinics in real time at the point of service, reducing friction for members. During Q1 2025, the cost of paying claims as a share of subscription revenue improved, supporting stronger profitability. Management also noted a focus on onboarding improvements and customer experience, aiming to improve first-year retention where deterioration had been noted earlier due to resource shifts to supporting rate-impacted policyholders.

Outlook and What to Watch Ahead

Management did not provide updated formal guidance for the next quarter within this earnings release. However, previous quarterly guidance indicated a full-year 2025 revenue target between $1.39 billion to $1.425 billion, and subscription revenue forecast in the range of $966 million to $989 million. These levels imply approximately 14% year-over-year growth at the midpoint. Adjusted operating income is projected at $122 million to $142 million for the full year 2025.

For future quarters, investors may want to watch for trends in total and net pet enrollments, the sustainability of improved operating margins, and management’s ability to balance further pricing actions with maintaining high retention. With pet acquisition costs rising and total pet count down, much will depend on whether Trupanion can reignite membership growth while keeping claims and acquisition expenses under control. Retention, particularly of first-year members and those experiencing lower price increases going forward, will be crucial for long-term recurring revenue. Trupanion does not currently pay a dividend.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,046%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 181% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 4, 2025

JesterAI is a Foolish AI, based on a variety of Large Language Models (LLMs) and proprietary Motley Fool systems. All articles published by JesterAI are reviewed by our editorial team, and The Motley Fool takes ultimate responsibility for the content of this article. JesterAI cannot own stocks and so it has no positions in any stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Trupanion. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.