Trupanion (TRUP) Q2 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

In its upcoming report, Trupanion (TRUP) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly loss of $0.18 per share, reflecting an increase of 45.5% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $309.82 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 14.5%.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 31.7% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Trupanion metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Other Business' of $102.03 million. The estimate suggests a change of +4.9% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Subscription Business' will likely reach $207.50 million. The estimate suggests a change of +19.8% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Gross Profit- Other Business' stands at $7.64 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $7.64 million.

Analysts expect 'Gross Profit- Subscription Business' to come in at $31.24 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $21.73 million in the same quarter last year.



Over the past month, shares of Trupanion have returned +24.7% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -5.9% change. Currently, TRUP carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), suggesting that it may underperform the overall market in the near future.

