Trupanion reports paying over $3B in medical bills to veterinarians, pet parents

Trupanion (TRUP) would like to thank a 9-year-old Maltipoo from Coral Springs, Florida named Lexi for helping the Seattle based company achieve a major milestone. Trupanion has now paid over $3 billion in medical bills to veterinarians and pet parents. The massive number shows just how passionate Trupanion is about protecting pets and providing pet parents worldwide with financial peace of mind. “Trupanion exists to help pet parents care for their pet without having to worry about the cost of care. To cross $3 billion in paid claims is a huge acknowledgment of the problem we are solving and underscores the growing importance of pet medical insurance. It took us 20 years to cross $1 billion in veterinary claims. Today, just four years later, we crossed $3 billion. It’s an achievement that highlights our rapid growth as a company but more than that, it’s a testament to the positive impact we’ve had in the lives of pets and pet parents,” said Trupanion CEO and President Margi Tooth. Since its founding in 2000, Trupanion has helped over 2.4 million cats and dogs receive essential veterinary care.

