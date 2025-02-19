Trupanion, Inc. Reports Strong Financial Performance with 20% Subscription Revenue Growth in 2024

Trupanion reports fourth quarter 2024 revenue growth and improved profitability, focusing on member experience for 2025.

Trupanion, Inc. announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2024, highlighting significant growth and improved financial performance. The company achieved a 20% increase in subscription revenue year-over-year, reaching $227.8 million in Q4, and reported a net income of $1.7 million compared to a loss in the prior year. For the full year, total revenue rose by 16% to $1.286 billion. Despite a 2% decline in total enrolled pets to 1.68 million, subscription pets increased by 5%. Trupanion also noted a record $39 million in free cash flow for the year and emphasized a continued focus on sustainable growth and enhancing member experience in 2025. The company's strong cash position and improved margins reflected successful execution of its business strategies.

Trupanion achieved a record $39 million in free cash flow for Q4 2024, indicating strong financial health and operational efficiency.

The company reported a 20% growth in subscription revenue year-over-year, showcasing strong demand for its medical insurance products.

Trupanion improved its net income to $1.7 million in Q4 2024, a turnaround from a net loss of $(2.2) million in Q4 2023, highlighting effective cost management and improved profitability.

Adjusted EBITDA for Q4 2024 was $19.4 million, significantly up from $8.5 million in Q4 2023, reflecting enhanced operating performance.

Decrease in total enrolled pets by 2% from 2023, indicating potential challenges in customer acquisition or retention.

Net loss of $(9.6) million for the full year 2024, though improved from previous year, raises concerns about ongoing profitability and financial stability.

Goodwill impairment charges of $5.3 million in Q4 2024 could indicate issues regarding the company’s asset valuation and market confidence in its business strategy.

What were Trupanion's subscription revenue results for 2024?

Trupanion's subscription revenue reached $856.5 million, a 20% increase compared to 2023.

How many pets were enrolled with Trupanion at the end of 2024?

As of December 31, 2024, Trupanion had 1,677,570 enrolled pets.

What is Trupanion's focus for 2025?

Trupanion aims for sustainable growth while enhancing member experience and improving retention in 2025.

What was Trupanion's net income for Q4 2024?

Trupanion reported a net income of $1.7 million or $0.04 per share for Q4 2024.

What significant financial metric did Trupanion achieve in Q4 2024?

Trupanion achieved a record $39 million in free cash flow during Q4 2024.

STEVE WEINRAUCH (EVP, North Am & Vet Strategy) sold 11,916 shares for an estimated $631,548

MARGARET TOOTH (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 12,500 shares for an estimated $608,607 .

. FAWWAD QURESHI (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 11,113 shares for an estimated $585,553 .

. EMILY DREYER (SVP, Channel Growth) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,000 shares for an estimated $219,133 .

. TRAVIS WORRA (General Manager) sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $105,448

MURRAY B LOW sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $105,346

SEATTLE, Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trupanion, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRUP), a leading provider of medical insurance for cats and dogs, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024.





“2024 was a milestone year for Trupanion. Strong execution drove 20% subscription revenue growth, the doubling of our subscription margin in Q4 from its quarterly low in 2023, and a record $39 million in free cash flow,” said Margi Tooth, Chief Executive Officer and President of Trupanion. “As we look to 2025, our focus remains on sustainable, measured growth while enhancing the member experience and improving retention.”















Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial and Business Highlights









Total revenue was $337.3 million, an increase of 14% compared to the fourth quarter of 2023.



Total enrolled pets (including pets from our other business segment) was 1,677,570 at December 31, 2024, a decrease of 2% over December 31, 2023.



Subscription business revenue was $227.8 million, an increase of 19% compared to the fourth quarter of 2023.



Subscription enrolled pets was 1,041,212 at December 31, 2024, an increase of 5% over December 31, 2023.



Net income was $1.7 million, or $0.04 per basic and diluted share, compared to a net loss of $(2.2) million, or $(0.05) per basic and diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2023.



Adjusted EBITDA was $19.4 million, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $8.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.



Operating cash flow was $23.7 million and free cash flow was $21.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. This compared to operating cash flow of $17.5 million and free cash flow of $13.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.













Full Year 2024 Financial and Business Highlights









Total revenue was $1,286 million, an increase of 16% compared to 2023.



Subscription business revenue was $856.5 million, an increase of 20% compared to 2023.



Net loss was $(9.6) million, or $(0.23) per basic and diluted share, compared to a net loss of $(44.7) million, or $(1.08) per basic and diluted share, in 2023.



Adjusted EBITDA was $46.1 million, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $6.4 million in 2023.



Operating cash flow was $48.3 million and free cash flow was $38.6 million in 2024. This compared to operating cash flow of $18.6 million and free cash flow of $0.4 million in 2023.



At December 31, 2024, the Company held $307.4 million in cash and short-term investments, including $35.4 million held outside the insurance entities, with an additional $15 million available under its credit facility.



The Company maintained $288.0 million of capital surplus at its insurance subsidiaries. The largest insurance subsidiary, APIC, maintained $245.5 million of capital surplus, which was $140.2 million more than the company action level risk-based capital requirement.













Conference Call







Trupanion’s management will host a conference call today to review its fourth quarter and full year 2024 results. The call is scheduled to begin shortly after 1:30 p.m. PT/ 4:30 p.m. ET. A live webcast will be accessible through the Investor Relations section of Trupanion’s website at





https://investors.trupanion.com/





and will be archived online for 3 months upon completion of the conference call. Participants can access the conference call by dialing 1-877-300-8521 (United States) or 1-412-317-6026 (International). A telephonic replay of the call will also be available after the completion of the call, by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (United States) or 1-412-317-6671 (International) and entering the replay pin number: 10194900.







About Trupanion







Trupanion is a leader in medical insurance for cats and dogs throughout the United States, Canada, certain countries in Continental Europe, and Australia with over 1,000,000 pets currently enrolled. For over two decades, Trupanion has given pet owners peace of mind so they can focus on their pet's recovery, not financial stress. Trupanion is committed to providing pet parents with the highest value in pet medical insurance with unlimited payouts for the life of their pets. With its patented process, Trupanion is the only North American provider with the technology to pay veterinarians directly in seconds at the time of checkout. Trupanion is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol "TRUP". The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA. Trupanion policies are issued, in the United States, by its wholly-owned insurance entity American Pet Insurance Company and, in Canada, by Accelerant Insurance Company of Canada. Trupanion Australia is a partnership between Trupanion and Hollard Insurance Company. Policies are sold and administered in Canada by Canada Pet Health Insurance Services, Inc. dba Trupanion 309-1277 Lynn Valley Road, North Vancouver, BC V7J 0A2 and in the United States by Trupanion Managers USA, Inc. (CA license No. 0G22803, NPN 9588590). Canada Pet Health Insurance Services, Inc. is a registered damage insurance agency and claims adjuster in Quebec #603927. Trupanion Australia is a partnership between Trupanion and Hollard Insurance Company. For more information, please visit trupanion.com.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 relating to, among other things, expectations, plans, prospects and financial results for Trupanion, including, but not limited to, its expectations regarding its ability to continue to grow its enrollments and revenue, and otherwise execute its business plan. These forward-looking statements are based upon the current expectations and beliefs of Trupanion’s management as of the date of this press release, and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements made in this press release are based on information available to Trupanion as of the date hereof, and Trupanion has no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.





In particular, the following factors, among others, could cause results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements: the ability to achieve or maintain profitability and/or appropriate levels of cash flow in future periods; the ability to keep growing our membership base and revenue; the accuracy of assumptions used in determining appropriate member acquisition expenditures; the severity and frequency of claims; the ability to maintain high retention rates; the accuracy of assumptions used in pricing medical plan subscriptions and the ability to accurately estimate the impact of new products or offerings on claims frequency; actual claims expense exceeding estimates; regulatory and other constraints on the ability to institute, or the decision to otherwise delay, pricing modifications in response to changes in actual or estimated claims expense; the effectiveness and statutory or regulatory compliance of our Territory Partner model and of our Territory Partners, veterinarians and other third parties in recommending medical plan subscriptions to potential members; the ability to retain existing Territory Partners and increase the number of Territory Partners and active hospitals; compliance by us and those referring us members with laws and regulations that apply to our business, including the sale of a pet medical plan; the ability to maintain the security of our data; fluctuations in the Canadian currency exchange rate; the ability to protect our proprietary and member information; the ability to maintain our culture and team; the ability to maintain the requisite amount of risk-based capital; our ability to implement and maintain effective controls, including to remediate material weaknesses in internal controls over financial reporting; the ability to protect and enforce Trupanion’s intellectual property rights; the ability to successfully implement our alliance with Aflac; the ability to continue key contractual relationships with third parties; third-party claims including litigation and regulatory actions; the ability to recognize benefits from investments in new solutions and enhancements to Trupanion’s technology platform and website; our ability to retain key personnel; and deliberations and determinations by the Trupanion board based on the future performance of the company or otherwise.





For a detailed discussion of these and other cautionary statements, please refer to the risk factors discussed in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including but not limited to, Trupanion’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and any subsequently filed reports on Forms 10-Q, 10-K and 8-K. All documents are available through the SEC’s Electronic Data Gathering Analysis and Retrieval system at





https://www.sec.gov





or the Investor Relations section of Trupanion’s website at





https://investors.trupanion.com







.









Non-GAAP Financial Measures







Trupanion’s stated results may include certain non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures may not provide information that is directly comparable to that provided by other companies in its industry as other companies in its industry may calculate or use non-GAAP financial measures differently. In addition, there are limitations in using non-GAAP financial measures because the non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP, may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies and exclude expenses that may have a material impact on Trupanion’s reported financial results. The presentation and utilization of non-GAAP financial measures is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Trupanion urges its investors to review the reconciliation of its non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures in its consolidated financial statements, and not to rely on any single financial or operating measure to evaluate its business. These reconciliations are included below and on



Trupanion’s Investor Relations website



.





Because of varying available valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions and the variety of equity instruments that can impact a company’s non-cash expenses, Trupanion believes that providing various non-GAAP financial measures that exclude stock-based compensation expense and depreciation and amortization expense allows for more meaningful comparisons between its operating results from period to period. Trupanion offsets new pet acquisition expense with sign-up fee revenue in the calculation of net acquisition cost because it collects sign-up fee revenue from new members at the time of enrollment and considers it to be an offset to a portion of Trupanion’s new pet acquisition expense. Trupanion believes this allows it to calculate and present financial measures in a consistent manner across periods. Trupanion’s management believes that the non-GAAP financial measures and the related financial measures derived from them are important tools for financial and operational decision-making and for evaluating operating results over different periods of time.



















Trupanion, Inc.









Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations









(in thousands, except share data)

















Three Months Ended December 31,













Year Ended December 31,





















2024





















2023





















2024





















2023





















(unaudited)



























Revenue:





































Subscription business





$





227,783













$





191,537













$





856,521













$





712,906













Other business









109,524

















104,320

















429,163

















395,699













Total revenue









337,307

















295,857

















1,285,684

















1,108,605













Cost of revenue:





































Subscription business









181,614

















158,631

















706,851

















613,686













Other business









102,770

















97,162

















400,035

















363,903













Total cost of revenue



(1), (2)











284,384

















255,793

















1,106,886

















977,589













Operating expenses:





































Technology and development



(1)











8,172

















5,969

















31,255

















21,403













General and administrative



(1)











16,828

















13,390

















63,731

















60,207













New pet acquisition expense



(1)











18,354

















17,189

















71,379

















77,372













Goodwill impairment charges









5,299

















—

















5,299

















—













Depreciation and amortization









3,924

















3,029

















16,466

















12,474













Total operating expenses









52,577

















39,577

















188,130

















171,456













Gain (loss) from investment in joint venture









2

















(79





)













(182





)













(219





)









Operating income (loss)









348

















408

















(9,514





)













(40,659





)









Interest expense









3,427

















3,697

















14,498

















12,077













Other expense (income), net









(4,773





)













(1,256





)













(14,374





)













(7,701





)









Income (loss) before income taxes









1,694

















(2,033





)













(9,638





)













(45,035





)









Income tax expense (benefit)









38

















130

















(5





)













(342





)









Net income (loss)





$





1,656













$





(2,163





)









$





(9,633





)









$





(44,693





)













































Net income (loss) per share:





































Basic





$





0.04













$





(0.05





)









$





(0.23





)









$





(1.08





)









Diluted





$





0.04













$





(0.05





)









$





(0.23





)









$





(1.08





)









Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding:





































Basic









42,402,323

















41,716,527

















42,158,773

















41,436,882













Diluted









42,903,536

















41,716,527

















42,158,773

















41,436,882



















































(1)



Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows:







Three Months Ended December 31,













Year Ended December 31,





















2024





















2023





















2024





















2023















Cost of revenue





$





1,337













$





1,478













$





5,523













$





5,279













Technology and development









1,160

















861

















4,934

















2,846













General and administrative









4,261

















3,269

















15,696

















17,717













New pet acquisition expense









1,536

















1,693

















7,279

















7,319













Total stock-based compensation expense





$





8,294













$





7,301













$





33,432













$





33,161



















































(2)



The breakout of cost of revenue between veterinary invoice expense and other cost of revenue is as follows:















Three Months Ended December 31,













Year Ended December 31,





















2024





















2023





















2024





















2023















Veterinary invoice expense





$





245,663













$





217,739













$





949,148













$





831,055













Other cost of revenue









38,721

















38,054

















157,738

















146,534













Total cost of revenue





$





284,384













$





255,793













$





1,106,886













$





977,589







































































































Trupanion, Inc.









Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets









(in thousands, except share data)

















December 31, 2024













December 31, 2023

































Assets























Current assets:





















Cash and cash equivalents





$





160,295













$





147,501













Short-term investments









147,089

















129,667













Accounts and other receivables, net of allowance for credit losses of $1,117 at December 31, 2024 and $1,085 at December 31, 2023









274,031

















267,899













Prepaid expenses and other assets









15,912

















17,022













Total current assets









597,327

















562,089













Restricted cash









39,235

















22,963













Long-term investments









373

















12,866













Property, equipment and internal-use software, net









102,191

















103,650













Intangible assets, net









13,177

















18,745













Other long-term assets









17,579

















18,922













Goodwill









36,971

















43,713













Total assets





$





806,853













$





782,948















Liabilities and stockholders’ equity























Current liabilities:





















Accounts payable





$





11,532













$





10,505













Accrued liabilities and other current liabilities









33,469

















34,052













Reserve for veterinary invoices









51,635

















63,238













Deferred revenue









251,640

















235,329













Long-term debt - current portion









1,350

















1,350













Total current liabilities









349,626

















344,474













Long-term debt









127,537

















127,580













Deferred tax liabilities









1,946

















2,685













Other liabilities









4,476

















4,487













Total liabilities









483,585

















479,226













Stockholders’ equity:





















Common stock: $0.00001 par value per share, 100,000,000 shares authorized; 43,516,631 and 42,488,445 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024 and 42,887,052 and 41,858,866 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2023









—

















—













Preferred stock: $0.00001 par value per share, 10,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding









—

















—













Additional paid-in capital









568,302

















536,108













Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)









(2,612





)













403













Accumulated deficit









(225,888





)













(216,255





)









Treasury stock, at cost: 1,028,186 shares at December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023









(16,534





)













(16,534





)









Total stockholders’ equity









323,268

















303,722













Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity





$





806,853













$





782,948







































































Trupanion, Inc.









Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows









(in thousands)

















Three Months Ended December 31,













Year Ended December 31,





















2024





















2023





















2024





















2023





















(unaudited)





























Operating activities







































Net income (loss)





$





1,656













$





(2,163





)









$





(9,633





)









$





(44,693





)









Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash provided by (used in) operating activities:





































Depreciation and amortization









3,924

















3,029

















16,466

















12,474













Stock-based compensation expense









8,294

















7,301

















33,432

















33,161













Goodwill impairment charges









5,299

















—

















5,299

















—













Other, net









(1,294





)













2,481

















(1,748





)













1,347













Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





































Accounts and other receivables









15,303

















10,153

















(6,717





)













(35,440





)









Prepaid expenses and other assets









817

















854

















3,215

















(1,907





)









Accounts payable, accrued liabilities, and other liabilities









2,433

















5,476

















2,084

















1,644













Reserve for veterinary invoices









(4,841





)













1,788

















(11,310





)













19,485













Deferred revenue









(7,890





)













(11,412





)













17,199

















32,567













Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities









23,701

















17,507

















48,287

















18,638















Investing activities







































Purchases of investment securities









(26,118





)













(56,547





)













(133,493





)













(165,936





)









Maturities and sales of investment securities









45,886

















42,905

















127,653

















190,270













Purchases of property, equipment, and internal-use software









(1,858





)













(3,970





)













(9,716





)













(18,280





)









Other









548

















165

















2,099

















1,585













Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities









18,458

















(17,447





)













(13,457





)













7,639















Financing activities







































Proceeds from debt financing, net of financing fees









—

















—

















—

















60,102













Repayments of debt financing









(338





)













(337





)













(1,350





)













(1,717





)









Proceeds from exercise of stock options









36

















1,374

















752

















2,655













Shares withheld to satisfy tax withholding









(1,142





)













(240





)













(2,519





)













(1,536





)









Other









(230





)













(228





)













(840





)













(378





)









Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities









(1,674





)













569

















(3,957





)













59,126













Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, net









(1,826





)













1,254

















(1,807





)













424













Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash









38,659

















1,883

















29,066

















85,827













Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period









160,871

















168,581

















170,464

















84,637













Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period





$





199,530













$





170,464













$





199,530













$





170,464





































































































The following tables set forth our key operating metrics.



















































































Year Ended





December 31,





































































2024





















2023































































Total Business:





































































Total pets enrolled (at period end)









1,677,570

















1,714,473





























































Subscription Business:





































































Total subscription pets enrolled (at period end)









1,041,212

















991,426





























































Monthly average revenue per pet





$





72.98













$





65.26





























































Average pet acquisition cost (PAC)





$





235













$





228





























































Average monthly retention









98.25





%













98.49





%







































































































































































































Three Months Ended

















Dec. 31,





2024













Sep. 30,





2024













Jun. 30,





2024













Mar. 31,





2024













Dec. 31,





2023













Sep. 30,





2023













Jun. 30,





2023













Mar. 31,





2023











Total Business:





































































Total pets enrolled (at period end)









1,677,570

















1,688,903

















1,699,643

















1,708,017

















1,714,473

















1,712,177

















1,679,659

















1,616,865













Subscription Business:





































































Total subscription pets enrolled (at period end)









1,041,212

















1,032,042

















1,020,934

















1,006,168

















991,426

















969,322

















943,958

















906,369













Monthly average revenue per pet





$





76.02













$





74.27













$





71.72













$





69.79













$





67.07













$





65.82













$





64.41













$





63.58













Average pet acquisition cost (PAC)





$





261













$





243













$





231













$





207













$





217













$





212













$





236













$





247













Average monthly retention









98.25





%













98.29





%













98.34





%













98.41





%













98.49





%













98.55





%













98.61





%













98.65





%

































































































































































The following table reflects the reconciliation of cash provided by operating activities to free cash flow (in thousands):



















































Three Months Ended December 31,













Year Ended December 31,





















2024





















2023





















2024





















2023















Net cash provided by operating activities





$





23,701













$





17,507













$





48,287













$





18,638













Purchases of property, equipment, and internal-use software









(1,858





)













(3,970





)













(9,716





)













(18,280





)









Free cash flow





$





21,843













$





13,537













$





38,571













$





358





































































































The following table reflects the reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP measures (in thousands except percentages):



















Three Months Ended December 31,













Year Ended December 31,

























2024





















2023





















2024





















2023















Veterinary invoice expense









$





245,663













$





217,739













$





949,148













$





831,055













Less:









































Stock-based compensation expense



(1)















(800





)













(885





)













(3,335





)













(3,450





)









Other business cost of paying veterinary invoices



(4)















(85,378





)













(77,572





)













(324,720





)













(287,858





)











Subscription cost of paying veterinary invoices (non-GAAP)











$





159,485













$





139,282













$





621,093













$





539,747













% of subscription revenue













70.0





%













72.7





%













72.5





%













75.7





%

















































Other cost of revenue









$





38,721













$





38,054













$





157,738













$





146,534













Less:









































Stock-based compensation expense



(1)















(476





)













(386





)













(1,955





)













(1,544





)









Other business variable expenses



(4)















(17,336





)













(19,301





)













(75,050





)













(75,756





)











Subscription variable expenses (non-GAAP)











$





20,909













$





18,367













$





80,733













$





69,234













% of subscription revenue













9.2





%













9.6





%













9.4





%













9.7





%

















































Technology and development expense









$





8,172













$





5,969













$





31,255













$





21,403













General and administrative expense













16,828

















13,390

















63,731

















60,207













Less:









































Stock-based compensation expense



(1)















(5,277





)













(3,797





)













(19,742





)













(19,869





)









Non-recurring transaction or restructuring expenses



(2)















—

















—

















—

















(4,175





)









Development expenses



(3)















(1,322





)













(1,683





)













(5,624





)













(5,100





)











Fixed expenses (non-GAAP)











$





18,401













$





13,879













$





69,620













$





52,466













% of total revenue













5.5





%













4.7





%













5.4





%













4.7





%

















































New pet acquisition expense









$





18,354













$





17,189













$





71,379













$





77,372













Less:









































Stock-based compensation expense



(1)















(1,482





)













(1,567





)













(6,908





)













(7,000





)









Other business pet acquisition expense



(4)















(8





)













(77





)













(39





)













(200





)











Subscription acquisition cost (non-GAAP)











$





16,864













$





15,545













$





64,432













$





70,172













% of subscription revenue













7.4





%













8.1





%













7.5





%













9.8





%



















































(1)



Trupanion employees may elect to take restricted stock units in lieu of cash payment for their bonuses. We account for such expense as stock-based compensation according to GAAP, but we do not include it in any non-GAAP adjustments. Stock-based compensation associated with bonuses was approximately $0.3 million and $1.5 million for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024, respectively.







(2)



Consists of business acquisition transaction expenses, severance and legal costs due to certain executive departures, and a $3.8 million non-recurring settlement of accounts receivable in the first quarter of 2023 related to uncollected premiums in connection with the transition of underwriting a third-party business to other insurers.







(3)



Consists of costs related to product exploration and development that are pre-revenue and historically have been insignificant.







(4)



Excludes the portion of stock-based compensation expense attributable to the other business segment.





































The following table reflects the reconciliation of GAAP measures to non-GAAP measures (in thousands, except percentages):















Three Months Ended December 31,













Year Ended December 31,





















2024





















2023





















2024





















2023

















Operating income (loss)







$





348













$





408













$





(9,514





)









$





(40,659





)











Non-GAAP expense adjustments







































Acquisition cost









16,872

















15,622

















64,471

















70,372













Stock-based compensation expense



(1)











8,035

















6,636

















31,940

















31,864













Development expenses



(3)











1,322

















1,683

















5,624

















5,100













Depreciation and amortization









3,924

















3,029

















16,466

















12,474













Goodwill impairment charges









5,299

















—

















5,299

















—













Non-recurring transaction or restructuring expenses



(2)











—

















—

















—

















4,175













Gain (loss) from investment in joint venture









2

















(79





)













(182





)













(219





)











Total adjusted operating income (non-GAAP)









$









35,798

















$









27,457

















$









114,468

















$









83,545





















































Subscription Business:









































Subscription operating income (loss)







$





2,995













$





1,300













$





(1,118





)









$





(35,994





)











Non-GAAP expense adjustments







































Acquisition cost









16,864

















15,545

















64,432

















70,172













Stock-based compensation expense



(1)











6,263

















5,006

















24,985

















24,488













Development expenses



(3)











893

















1,090

















3,745

















3,281













Depreciation and amortization









2,650

















1,961

















10,970

















8,021













Goodwill impairment charges









5,299

















—

















5,299

















—













Non-recurring transaction or restructuring expenses



(2)











—

















—

















—

















218















Subscription adjusted operating income (non-GAAP)









$









34,964

















$









24,902

















$









108,313

















$









70,186





















































Other Business:

























Other business operating income (loss)







$





(2,649





)









$





(813





)









$





(8,214





)









$





(4,446





)











Non-GAAP expense adjustments







































Acquisition cost









8

















77

















39

















200













Stock-based compensation expense



(1)











1,772

















1,630

















6,955

















7,376













Development expenses



(3)











429

















593

















1,879

















1,819













Depreciation and amortization









1,274

















1,068

















5,496

















4,453













Non-recurring transaction or restructuring expenses



(2)











—

















—

















—

















3,957















Other business adjusted operating income (non-GAAP)









$









834

















$









2,555

















$









6,155

















$









13,359





















































(1)



Trupanion employees may elect to take restricted stock units in lieu of cash payment for their bonuses. We account for such expense as stock-based compensation in accordance with GAAP, but we do not include it in any non-GAAP adjustments. Stock-based compensation associated with bonuses was approximately $0.3 million and $1.5 million for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024, respectively.











(2)



Consists of business acquisition transaction expenses, severance and legal costs due to certain executive departures, and a $3.8 million non-recurring settlement of accounts receivable in the first quarter of 2023 related to uncollected premiums in connection with the transition of underwriting a third-party business to other insurers.











(3)



Consists of costs related to product exploration and development that are pre-revenue and historically have been insignificant.





































The following table reflects the reconciliation of GAAP measures to non-GAAP measures (in thousands, except percentages):















Three Months Ended December 31,

















Year Ended December 31,





















2024





















2023





















2024





















2023















Subscription revenue





$





227,783













$





191,537













$





856,521













$





712,906













Subscription cost of paying veterinary invoices









159,485

















139,281

















621,093

















539,746













Subscription variable expenses









20,909

















18,367

















80,733

















69,234













Subscription fixed expenses*









12,425

















8,987

















46,382

















33,740















Subscription adjusted operating income (non-GAAP)









$









34,964

















$









24,902

















$









108,313

















$









70,186















Other business revenue









109,524

















104,320

















429,163

















395,699













Other business cost of paying veterinary invoices









85,378

















77,572

















324,720

















287,858













Other business variable expenses









17,336

















19,301

















75,050

















75,756













Other business fixed expenses*









5,976

















4,892

















23,238

















18,726















Other business adjusted operating income (non-GAAP)









$









834

















$









2,555

















$









6,155

















$









13,359















Revenue









337,307

















295,857

















1,285,684

















1,108,605













Cost of paying veterinary invoices









244,863

















216,854

















945,813

















827,605













Variable expenses









38,245

















37,668

















155,783

















144,990













Fixed expenses*









18,401

















13,879

















69,620

















52,466















Total business adjusted operating income (non-GAAP)









$









35,798

















$









27,457

















$









114,468

















$









83,545



















































As a percentage of revenue:







Three Months Ended December 31,













Year Ended December 31,





















2024





















2023





















2024





















2023















Subscription revenue









100.0





%













100.0





%













100.0





%













100.0





%









Subscription cost of paying veterinary invoices









70.0





%













72.7





%













72.5





%













75.7





%









Subscription variable expenses









9.2





%













9.6





%













9.4





%













9.7





%









Subscription fixed expenses*









5.5





%













4.7





%













5.4





%













4.7





%











Subscription adjusted operating income (non-GAAP)













15.3









%

















13.0









%

















12.6









%

















9.8









%















































Other business revenue









100.0





%













100.0





%













100.0





%













100.0





%









Other business cost of paying veterinary invoices









78.0





%













74.4





%













75.7





%













72.7





%









Other business variable expenses









15.8





%













18.5





%













17.5





%













19.1





%









Other business fixed expenses*









5.5





%













4.7





%













5.4





%













4.7





%











Other business adjusted operating income (non-GAAP)













0.8









%

















2.4









%

















1.4









%

















3.4









%















































Revenue









100.0





%













100.0





%













100.0





%













100.0





%









Cost of paying veterinary invoices









72.6





%













73.3





%













73.6





%













74.7





%









Variable expenses









11.3





%













12.7





%













12.1





%













13.1





%









Fixed expenses*









5.5





%













4.7





%













5.4





%













4.7





%











Total business adjusted operating income (non-GAAP)













10.6









%

















9.3









%

















8.9









%

















7.5









%















































*Fixed expenses represent shared services that support both our subscription and other business segments and, as such, are generally allocated to each segment pro-rata based on revenues.

















Adjusted operating income is a non-GAAP financial measure that adjusts operating income (loss) to remove the effect of acquisition cost, development expenses, non-recurring transaction or restructuring expenses, and gain (loss) from investment in joint venture. Non-cash items, such as goodwill impairment charges, stock-based compensation expense and depreciation and amortization, are also excluded. Acquisition cost, development expenses, gain (loss) from investment in joint venture, stock-based compensation expense, and depreciation and amortization are expected to remain recurring expenses for the foreseeable future, but are excluded from this metric to measure scale in other areas of the business. Management believes acquisition costs primarily represent the cost to acquire new subscribers and are driven by the amount of growth we choose to pursue based primarily on the amount of our adjusted operating income period over period. Accordingly, this measure is not indicative of our core operating income performance. We also exclude development expenses, gain (loss) from investment in joint venture, stock-based compensation expense, and depreciation and amortization because some investors may not view those items as reflective of our core operating income performance.





Management uses adjusted operating income and the margin on adjusted operating income to understand the effects of scale in its non-acquisition cost and development expenses and to plan future advertising expenditures, which are designed to acquire new pets. Management uses this measure as a principal way of understanding the operating performance of its business exclusive of acquisition cost and new product exploration and development initiatives. Management believes disclosure of this metric provides investors with the same data that the Company employs in assessing its overall operations and that disclosure of this measure may provide useful information regarding the efficiency of our utilization of revenues, return on advertising dollars in the form of new subscribers and future use of available cash to support the continued growth of our business.

















The following tables reflect the reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss) (in thousands):



















































































Year Ended December 31,





































































2024





















2023































































Net loss





$





(9,633





)









$





(44,693





)

























































Excluding:





































































Stock-based compensation expense









31,942

















31,864





























































Depreciation and amortization expense









16,466

















12,474





























































Interest income









(12,411





)













(9,011





)

























































Interest expense









14,498

















12,077





























































Income tax benefit









(5





)













(342





)

























































Goodwill impairment charges









5,299

















—





























































Non-recurring transaction or restructuring expenses









—

















4,175





























































Gain from equity method investment









(33





)













(110





)

























































Adjusted EBITDA





$





46,123













$





6,434







































































































































Three Months Ended

















Dec. 31,





2024













Sep. 30,





2024













Jun. 30,





2024













Mar. 31,





2024













Dec. 31,





2023













Sep. 30,





2023













Jun. 30,





2023













Mar. 31,





2023











Net income (loss)





$





1,656













$





1,425













$





(5,862





)









$





(6,852





)









$





(2,163





)









$





(4,036





)









$





(13,714





)









$





(24,780





)









Excluding:





































































Stock-based compensation expense









8,036

















8,127

















8,381

















7,398

















6,636

















6,585

















6,503

















12,140













Depreciation and amortization expense









3,924

















4,381

















4,376

















3,785

















3,029

















2,990

















3,253

















3,202













Interest income









(2,999





)













(3,232





)













(3,135





)













(3,045





)













(2,842





)













(2,389





)













(2,051





)













(1,729





)









Interest expense









3,427

















3,820

















3,655

















3,596

















3,697

















3,053

















2,940

















2,387













Income tax expense (benefit)









38

















39

















(44





)













(38





)













130

















(43





)













(238





)













(191





)









Goodwill impairment charges









5,299

















—

















—

















—

















—

















—

















—

















—













Non-recurring transaction or restructuring expenses









—

















—

















—

















—

















—

















8

















65

















4,102













Gain from equity method investment









—

















(33





)













—

















—

















—

















(110





)













—

















—













Adjusted EBITDA





$





19,381













$





14,527













$





7,371













$





4,844













$





8,487













$





6,058













$





(3,242





)









$





(4,869





)





















Contacts







:









Investors:







Laura Bainbridge, Senior Vice President, Corporate Communications





Gil Melchior, Director, Investor Relations









Investor.Relations@trupanion.com









A photo accompanying this announcement is available at



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1313fc50-df34-432e-8f6b-7dd236de3476







PDF available:





http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/361c6270-7516-4b4f-a8b7-51c217d753c3







