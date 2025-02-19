News & Insights

Trupanion, Inc. Reports Strong Financial Performance with 20% Subscription Revenue Growth in 2024

February 19, 2025

Trupanion reports fourth quarter 2024 revenue growth and improved profitability, focusing on member experience for 2025.

Quiver AI Summary

Trupanion, Inc. announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2024, highlighting significant growth and improved financial performance. The company achieved a 20% increase in subscription revenue year-over-year, reaching $227.8 million in Q4, and reported a net income of $1.7 million compared to a loss in the prior year. For the full year, total revenue rose by 16% to $1.286 billion. Despite a 2% decline in total enrolled pets to 1.68 million, subscription pets increased by 5%. Trupanion also noted a record $39 million in free cash flow for the year and emphasized a continued focus on sustainable growth and enhancing member experience in 2025. The company's strong cash position and improved margins reflected successful execution of its business strategies.

Potential Positives

  • Trupanion achieved a record $39 million in free cash flow for Q4 2024, indicating strong financial health and operational efficiency.
  • The company reported a 20% growth in subscription revenue year-over-year, showcasing strong demand for its medical insurance products.
  • Trupanion improved its net income to $1.7 million in Q4 2024, a turnaround from a net loss of $(2.2) million in Q4 2023, highlighting effective cost management and improved profitability.
  • Adjusted EBITDA for Q4 2024 was $19.4 million, significantly up from $8.5 million in Q4 2023, reflecting enhanced operating performance.

Potential Negatives

  • Decrease in total enrolled pets by 2% from 2023, indicating potential challenges in customer acquisition or retention.
  • Net loss of $(9.6) million for the full year 2024, though improved from previous year, raises concerns about ongoing profitability and financial stability.
  • Goodwill impairment charges of $5.3 million in Q4 2024 could indicate issues regarding the company’s asset valuation and market confidence in its business strategy.

FAQ

What were Trupanion's subscription revenue results for 2024?

Trupanion's subscription revenue reached $856.5 million, a 20% increase compared to 2023.

How many pets were enrolled with Trupanion at the end of 2024?

As of December 31, 2024, Trupanion had 1,677,570 enrolled pets.

What is Trupanion's focus for 2025?

Trupanion aims for sustainable growth while enhancing member experience and improving retention in 2025.

What was Trupanion's net income for Q4 2024?

Trupanion reported a net income of $1.7 million or $0.04 per share for Q4 2024.

What significant financial metric did Trupanion achieve in Q4 2024?

Trupanion achieved a record $39 million in free cash flow during Q4 2024.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.


$TRUP Insider Trading Activity

$TRUP insiders have traded $TRUP stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TRUP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • STEVE WEINRAUCH (EVP, North Am & Vet Strategy) sold 11,916 shares for an estimated $631,548
  • MARGARET TOOTH (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 12,500 shares for an estimated $608,607.
  • FAWWAD QURESHI (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 11,113 shares for an estimated $585,553.
  • EMILY DREYER (SVP, Channel Growth) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,000 shares for an estimated $219,133.
  • TRAVIS WORRA (General Manager) sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $105,448
  • MURRAY B LOW sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $105,346

$TRUP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 127 institutional investors add shares of $TRUP stock to their portfolio, and 102 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



SEATTLE, Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trupanion, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRUP), a leading provider of medical insurance for cats and dogs, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024.



“2024 was a milestone year for Trupanion. Strong execution drove 20% subscription revenue growth, the doubling of our subscription margin in Q4 from its quarterly low in 2023, and a record $39 million in free cash flow,” said Margi Tooth, Chief Executive Officer and President of Trupanion. “As we look to 2025, our focus remains on sustainable, measured growth while enhancing the member experience and improving retention.”








Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial and Business Highlights




  • Total revenue was $337.3 million, an increase of 14% compared to the fourth quarter of 2023.


  • Total enrolled pets (including pets from our other business segment) was 1,677,570 at December 31, 2024, a decrease of 2% over December 31, 2023.


  • Subscription business revenue was $227.8 million, an increase of 19% compared to the fourth quarter of 2023.


  • Subscription enrolled pets was 1,041,212 at December 31, 2024, an increase of 5% over December 31, 2023.


  • Net income was $1.7 million, or $0.04 per basic and diluted share, compared to a net loss of $(2.2) million, or $(0.05) per basic and diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2023.


  • Adjusted EBITDA was $19.4 million, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $8.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.


  • Operating cash flow was $23.7 million and free cash flow was $21.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. This compared to operating cash flow of $17.5 million and free cash flow of $13.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.






Full Year 2024 Financial and Business Highlights




  • Total revenue was $1,286 million, an increase of 16% compared to 2023.


  • Subscription business revenue was $856.5 million, an increase of 20% compared to 2023.


  • Net loss was $(9.6) million, or $(0.23) per basic and diluted share, compared to a net loss of $(44.7) million, or $(1.08) per basic and diluted share, in 2023.


  • Adjusted EBITDA was $46.1 million, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $6.4 million in 2023.


  • Operating cash flow was $48.3 million and free cash flow was $38.6 million in 2024. This compared to operating cash flow of $18.6 million and free cash flow of $0.4 million in 2023.


  • At December 31, 2024, the Company held $307.4 million in cash and short-term investments, including $35.4 million held outside the insurance entities, with an additional $15 million available under its credit facility.


  • The Company maintained $288.0 million of capital surplus at its insurance subsidiaries. The largest insurance subsidiary, APIC, maintained $245.5 million of capital surplus, which was $140.2 million more than the company action level risk-based capital requirement.






Conference Call



Trupanion’s management will host a conference call today to review its fourth quarter and full year 2024 results. The call is scheduled to begin shortly after 1:30 p.m. PT/ 4:30 p.m. ET. A live webcast will be accessible through the Investor Relations section of Trupanion’s website at


https://investors.trupanion.com/


and will be archived online for 3 months upon completion of the conference call. Participants can access the conference call by dialing 1-877-300-8521 (United States) or 1-412-317-6026 (International). A telephonic replay of the call will also be available after the completion of the call, by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (United States) or 1-412-317-6671 (International) and entering the replay pin number: 10194900.




About Trupanion



Trupanion is a leader in medical insurance for cats and dogs throughout the United States, Canada, certain countries in Continental Europe, and Australia with over 1,000,000 pets currently enrolled. For over two decades, Trupanion has given pet owners peace of mind so they can focus on their pet's recovery, not financial stress. Trupanion is committed to providing pet parents with the highest value in pet medical insurance with unlimited payouts for the life of their pets. With its patented process, Trupanion is the only North American provider with the technology to pay veterinarians directly in seconds at the time of checkout. Trupanion is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol "TRUP". The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA. Trupanion policies are issued, in the United States, by its wholly-owned insurance entity American Pet Insurance Company and, in Canada, by Accelerant Insurance Company of Canada. Trupanion Australia is a partnership between Trupanion and Hollard Insurance Company. Policies are sold and administered in Canada by Canada Pet Health Insurance Services, Inc. dba Trupanion 309-1277 Lynn Valley Road, North Vancouver, BC V7J 0A2 and in the United States by Trupanion Managers USA, Inc. (CA license No. 0G22803, NPN 9588590). Canada Pet Health Insurance Services, Inc. is a registered damage insurance agency and claims adjuster in Quebec #603927. Trupanion Australia is a partnership between Trupanion and Hollard Insurance Company. For more information, please visit trupanion.com.




Forward-Looking Statements



This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 relating to, among other things, expectations, plans, prospects and financial results for Trupanion, including, but not limited to, its expectations regarding its ability to continue to grow its enrollments and revenue, and otherwise execute its business plan. These forward-looking statements are based upon the current expectations and beliefs of Trupanion’s management as of the date of this press release, and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements made in this press release are based on information available to Trupanion as of the date hereof, and Trupanion has no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.



In particular, the following factors, among others, could cause results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements: the ability to achieve or maintain profitability and/or appropriate levels of cash flow in future periods; the ability to keep growing our membership base and revenue; the accuracy of assumptions used in determining appropriate member acquisition expenditures; the severity and frequency of claims; the ability to maintain high retention rates; the accuracy of assumptions used in pricing medical plan subscriptions and the ability to accurately estimate the impact of new products or offerings on claims frequency; actual claims expense exceeding estimates; regulatory and other constraints on the ability to institute, or the decision to otherwise delay, pricing modifications in response to changes in actual or estimated claims expense; the effectiveness and statutory or regulatory compliance of our Territory Partner model and of our Territory Partners, veterinarians and other third parties in recommending medical plan subscriptions to potential members; the ability to retain existing Territory Partners and increase the number of Territory Partners and active hospitals; compliance by us and those referring us members with laws and regulations that apply to our business, including the sale of a pet medical plan; the ability to maintain the security of our data; fluctuations in the Canadian currency exchange rate; the ability to protect our proprietary and member information; the ability to maintain our culture and team; the ability to maintain the requisite amount of risk-based capital; our ability to implement and maintain effective controls, including to remediate material weaknesses in internal controls over financial reporting; the ability to protect and enforce Trupanion’s intellectual property rights; the ability to successfully implement our alliance with Aflac; the ability to continue key contractual relationships with third parties; third-party claims including litigation and regulatory actions; the ability to recognize benefits from investments in new solutions and enhancements to Trupanion’s technology platform and website; our ability to retain key personnel; and deliberations and determinations by the Trupanion board based on the future performance of the company or otherwise.



For a detailed discussion of these and other cautionary statements, please refer to the risk factors discussed in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including but not limited to, Trupanion’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and any subsequently filed reports on Forms 10-Q, 10-K and 8-K. All documents are available through the SEC’s Electronic Data Gathering Analysis and Retrieval system at


https://www.sec.gov


or the Investor Relations section of Trupanion’s website at


https://investors.trupanion.com



.




Non-GAAP Financial Measures



Trupanion’s stated results may include certain non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures may not provide information that is directly comparable to that provided by other companies in its industry as other companies in its industry may calculate or use non-GAAP financial measures differently. In addition, there are limitations in using non-GAAP financial measures because the non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP, may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies and exclude expenses that may have a material impact on Trupanion’s reported financial results. The presentation and utilization of non-GAAP financial measures is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Trupanion urges its investors to review the reconciliation of its non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures in its consolidated financial statements, and not to rely on any single financial or operating measure to evaluate its business. These reconciliations are included below and on

Trupanion’s Investor Relations website

.



Because of varying available valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions and the variety of equity instruments that can impact a company’s non-cash expenses, Trupanion believes that providing various non-GAAP financial measures that exclude stock-based compensation expense and depreciation and amortization expense allows for more meaningful comparisons between its operating results from period to period. Trupanion offsets new pet acquisition expense with sign-up fee revenue in the calculation of net acquisition cost because it collects sign-up fee revenue from new members at the time of enrollment and considers it to be an offset to a portion of Trupanion’s new pet acquisition expense. Trupanion believes this allows it to calculate and present financial measures in a consistent manner across periods. Trupanion’s management believes that the non-GAAP financial measures and the related financial measures derived from them are important tools for financial and operational decision-making and for evaluating operating results over different periods of time.


Trupanion, Inc.




Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations




(in thousands, except share data)



Three Months Ended December 31,


Year Ended December 31,




2024




2023




2024




2023



(unaudited)




Revenue:







Subscription business
$
227,783


$
191,537


$
856,521


$
712,906

Other business

109,524



104,320



429,163



395,699

Total revenue

337,307



295,857



1,285,684



1,108,605

Cost of revenue:







Subscription business

181,614



158,631



706,851



613,686

Other business

102,770



97,162



400,035



363,903

Total cost of revenue

(1), (2)

284,384



255,793



1,106,886



977,589

Operating expenses:







Technology and development

(1)

8,172



5,969



31,255



21,403

General and administrative

(1)

16,828



13,390



63,731



60,207

New pet acquisition expense

(1)

18,354



17,189



71,379



77,372

Goodwill impairment charges

5,299








5,299






Depreciation and amortization

3,924



3,029



16,466



12,474

Total operating expenses

52,577



39,577



188,130



171,456

Gain (loss) from investment in joint venture

2



(79
)


(182
)


(219
)

Operating income (loss)

348



408



(9,514
)


(40,659
)

Interest expense

3,427



3,697



14,498



12,077

Other expense (income), net

(4,773
)


(1,256
)


(14,374
)


(7,701
)

Income (loss) before income taxes

1,694



(2,033
)


(9,638
)


(45,035
)

Income tax expense (benefit)

38



130



(5
)


(342
)

Net income (loss)
$
1,656


$
(2,163
)

$
(9,633
)

$
(44,693
)









Net income (loss) per share:







Basic
$
0.04


$
(0.05
)

$
(0.23
)

$
(1.08
)

Diluted
$
0.04


$
(0.05
)

$
(0.23
)

$
(1.08
)

Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding:







Basic

42,402,323



41,716,527



42,158,773



41,436,882

Diluted

42,903,536



41,716,527



42,158,773



41,436,882










(1)

Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows:

Three Months Ended December 31,


Year Ended December 31,




2024




2023




2024




2023

Cost of revenue
$
1,337


$
1,478


$
5,523


$
5,279

Technology and development

1,160



861



4,934



2,846

General and administrative

4,261



3,269



15,696



17,717

New pet acquisition expense

1,536



1,693



7,279



7,319

Total stock-based compensation expense
$
8,294


$
7,301


$
33,432


$
33,161










(2)

The breakout of cost of revenue between veterinary invoice expense and other cost of revenue is as follows:



Three Months Ended December 31,


Year Ended December 31,




2024




2023




2024




2023

Veterinary invoice expense
$
245,663


$
217,739


$
949,148


$
831,055

Other cost of revenue

38,721



38,054



157,738



146,534

Total cost of revenue
$
284,384


$
255,793


$
1,106,886


$
977,589































































































































































































































































































































































































Trupanion, Inc.




Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets




(in thousands, except share data)



December 31, 2024


December 31, 2023






Assets



Current assets:



Cash and cash equivalents
$
160,295


$
147,501

Short-term investments

147,089



129,667

Accounts and other receivables, net of allowance for credit losses of $1,117 at December 31, 2024 and $1,085 at December 31, 2023

274,031



267,899

Prepaid expenses and other assets

15,912



17,022

Total current assets

597,327



562,089

Restricted cash

39,235



22,963

Long-term investments

373



12,866

Property, equipment and internal-use software, net

102,191



103,650

Intangible assets, net

13,177



18,745

Other long-term assets

17,579



18,922

Goodwill

36,971



43,713

Total assets
$
806,853


$
782,948


Liabilities and stockholders’ equity



Current liabilities:



Accounts payable
$
11,532


$
10,505

Accrued liabilities and other current liabilities

33,469



34,052

Reserve for veterinary invoices

51,635



63,238

Deferred revenue

251,640



235,329

Long-term debt - current portion

1,350



1,350

Total current liabilities

349,626



344,474

Long-term debt

127,537



127,580

Deferred tax liabilities

1,946



2,685

Other liabilities

4,476



4,487

Total liabilities

483,585



479,226

Stockholders’ equity:



Common stock: $0.00001 par value per share, 100,000,000 shares authorized; 43,516,631 and 42,488,445 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024 and 42,887,052 and 41,858,866 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2023









Preferred stock: $0.00001 par value per share, 10,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding









Additional paid-in capital

568,302



536,108

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(2,612
)


403

Accumulated deficit

(225,888
)


(216,255
)

Treasury stock, at cost: 1,028,186 shares at December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023

(16,534
)


(16,534
)

Total stockholders’ equity

323,268



303,722

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
$
806,853


$
782,948















































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































Trupanion, Inc.




Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows




(in thousands)



Three Months Ended December 31,


Year Ended December 31,




2024




2023




2024




2023



(unaudited)





Operating activities







Net income (loss)
$
1,656


$
(2,163
)

$
(9,633
)

$
(44,693
)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash provided by (used in) operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization

3,924



3,029



16,466



12,474

Stock-based compensation expense

8,294



7,301



33,432



33,161

Goodwill impairment charges

5,299








5,299






Other, net

(1,294
)


2,481



(1,748
)


1,347

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:







Accounts and other receivables

15,303



10,153



(6,717
)


(35,440
)

Prepaid expenses and other assets

817



854



3,215



(1,907
)

Accounts payable, accrued liabilities, and other liabilities

2,433



5,476



2,084



1,644

Reserve for veterinary invoices

(4,841
)


1,788



(11,310
)


19,485

Deferred revenue

(7,890
)


(11,412
)


17,199



32,567

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

23,701



17,507



48,287



18,638


Investing activities







Purchases of investment securities

(26,118
)


(56,547
)


(133,493
)


(165,936
)

Maturities and sales of investment securities

45,886



42,905



127,653



190,270

Purchases of property, equipment, and internal-use software

(1,858
)


(3,970
)


(9,716
)


(18,280
)

Other

548



165



2,099



1,585

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

18,458



(17,447
)


(13,457
)


7,639


Financing activities







Proceeds from debt financing, net of financing fees
















60,102

Repayments of debt financing

(338
)


(337
)


(1,350
)


(1,717
)

Proceeds from exercise of stock options

36



1,374



752



2,655

Shares withheld to satisfy tax withholding

(1,142
)


(240
)


(2,519
)


(1,536
)

Other

(230
)


(228
)


(840
)


(378
)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

(1,674
)


569



(3,957
)


59,126

Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, net

(1,826
)


1,254



(1,807
)


424

Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

38,659



1,883



29,066



85,827

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period

160,871



168,581



170,464



84,637

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period
$
199,530


$
170,464


$
199,530


$
170,464


















































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































The following tables set forth our key operating metrics.



















Year Ended


December 31,















2024




2023













Total Business:















Total pets enrolled (at period end)

1,677,570



1,714,473













Subscription Business:















Total subscription pets enrolled (at period end)

1,041,212



991,426













Monthly average revenue per pet
$
72.98


$
65.26













Average pet acquisition cost (PAC)
$
235


$
228













Average monthly retention

98.25
%


98.49
%














































Three Months Ended



Dec. 31,


2024


Sep. 30,


2024


Jun. 30,


2024


Mar. 31,


2024


Dec. 31,


2023


Sep. 30,


2023


Jun. 30,


2023


Mar. 31,


2023

Total Business:















Total pets enrolled (at period end)

1,677,570



1,688,903



1,699,643



1,708,017



1,714,473



1,712,177



1,679,659



1,616,865

Subscription Business:















Total subscription pets enrolled (at period end)

1,041,212



1,032,042



1,020,934



1,006,168



991,426



969,322



943,958



906,369

Monthly average revenue per pet
$
76.02


$
74.27


$
71.72


$
69.79


$
67.07


$
65.82


$
64.41


$
63.58

Average pet acquisition cost (PAC)
$
261


$
243


$
231


$
207


$
217


$
212


$
236


$
247

Average monthly retention

98.25
%


98.29
%


98.34
%


98.41
%


98.49
%


98.55
%


98.61
%


98.65
%
























































































































































The following table reflects the reconciliation of cash provided by operating activities to free cash flow (in thousands):











Three Months Ended December 31,


Year Ended December 31,




2024




2023




2024




2023

Net cash provided by operating activities
$
23,701


$
17,507


$
48,287


$
18,638

Purchases of property, equipment, and internal-use software

(1,858
)


(3,970
)


(9,716
)


(18,280
)

Free cash flow
$
21,843


$
13,537


$
38,571


$
358
























































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































The following table reflects the reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP measures (in thousands except percentages):




Three Months Ended December 31,


Year Ended December 31,





2024




2023




2024




2023

Veterinary invoice expense

$
245,663


$
217,739


$
949,148


$
831,055

Less:








Stock-based compensation expense

(1)


(800
)


(885
)


(3,335
)


(3,450
)

Other business cost of paying veterinary invoices

(4)


(85,378
)


(77,572
)


(324,720
)


(287,858
)


Subscription cost of paying veterinary invoices (non-GAAP)

$
159,485


$
139,282


$
621,093


$
539,747

% of subscription revenue


70.0
%


72.7
%


72.5
%


75.7
%










Other cost of revenue

$
38,721


$
38,054


$
157,738


$
146,534

Less:








Stock-based compensation expense

(1)


(476
)


(386
)


(1,955
)


(1,544
)

Other business variable expenses

(4)


(17,336
)


(19,301
)


(75,050
)


(75,756
)


Subscription variable expenses (non-GAAP)

$
20,909


$
18,367


$
80,733


$
69,234

% of subscription revenue


9.2
%


9.6
%


9.4
%


9.7
%










Technology and development expense

$
8,172


$
5,969


$
31,255


$
21,403

General and administrative expense


16,828



13,390



63,731



60,207

Less:








Stock-based compensation expense

(1)


(5,277
)


(3,797
)


(19,742
)


(19,869
)

Non-recurring transaction or restructuring expenses

(2)

















(4,175
)

Development expenses

(3)


(1,322
)


(1,683
)


(5,624
)


(5,100
)


Fixed expenses (non-GAAP)

$
18,401


$
13,879


$
69,620


$
52,466

% of total revenue


5.5
%


4.7
%


5.4
%


4.7
%










New pet acquisition expense

$
18,354


$
17,189


$
71,379


$
77,372

Less:








Stock-based compensation expense

(1)


(1,482
)


(1,567
)


(6,908
)


(7,000
)

Other business pet acquisition expense

(4)


(8
)


(77
)


(39
)


(200
)


Subscription acquisition cost (non-GAAP)

$
16,864


$
15,545


$
64,432


$
70,172

% of subscription revenue


7.4
%


8.1
%


7.5
%


9.8
%











(1)

Trupanion employees may elect to take restricted stock units in lieu of cash payment for their bonuses. We account for such expense as stock-based compensation according to GAAP, but we do not include it in any non-GAAP adjustments. Stock-based compensation associated with bonuses was approximately $0.3 million and $1.5 million for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024, respectively.



(2)

Consists of business acquisition transaction expenses, severance and legal costs due to certain executive departures, and a $3.8 million non-recurring settlement of accounts receivable in the first quarter of 2023 related to uncollected premiums in connection with the transition of underwriting a third-party business to other insurers.



(3)

Consists of costs related to product exploration and development that are pre-revenue and historically have been insignificant.



(4)

Excludes the portion of stock-based compensation expense attributable to the other business segment.















































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































The following table reflects the reconciliation of GAAP measures to non-GAAP measures (in thousands, except percentages):



Three Months Ended December 31,


Year Ended December 31,




2024




2023




2024




2023


Operating income (loss)
$
348


$
408


$
(9,514
)

$
(40,659
)


Non-GAAP expense adjustments







Acquisition cost

16,872



15,622



64,471



70,372

Stock-based compensation expense

(1)

8,035



6,636



31,940



31,864

Development expenses

(3)

1,322



1,683



5,624



5,100

Depreciation and amortization

3,924



3,029



16,466



12,474

Goodwill impairment charges

5,299








5,299






Non-recurring transaction or restructuring expenses

(2)
















4,175

Gain (loss) from investment in joint venture

2



(79
)


(182
)


(219
)


Total adjusted operating income (non-GAAP)

$

35,798



$

27,457



$

114,468



$

83,545










Subscription Business:








Subscription operating income (loss)
$
2,995


$
1,300


$
(1,118
)

$
(35,994
)


Non-GAAP expense adjustments







Acquisition cost

16,864



15,545



64,432



70,172

Stock-based compensation expense

(1)

6,263



5,006



24,985



24,488

Development expenses

(3)

893



1,090



3,745



3,281

Depreciation and amortization

2,650



1,961



10,970



8,021

Goodwill impairment charges

5,299








5,299






Non-recurring transaction or restructuring expenses

(2)
















218


Subscription adjusted operating income (non-GAAP)

$

34,964



$

24,902



$

108,313



$

70,186










Other Business:




Other business operating income (loss)
$
(2,649
)

$
(813
)

$
(8,214
)

$
(4,446
)


Non-GAAP expense adjustments







Acquisition cost

8



77



39



200

Stock-based compensation expense

(1)

1,772



1,630



6,955



7,376

Development expenses

(3)

429



593



1,879



1,819

Depreciation and amortization

1,274



1,068



5,496



4,453

Non-recurring transaction or restructuring expenses

(2)
















3,957


Other business adjusted operating income (non-GAAP)

$

834



$

2,555



$

6,155



$

13,359










(1)

Trupanion employees may elect to take restricted stock units in lieu of cash payment for their bonuses. We account for such expense as stock-based compensation in accordance with GAAP, but we do not include it in any non-GAAP adjustments. Stock-based compensation associated with bonuses was approximately $0.3 million and $1.5 million for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024, respectively.


(2)

Consists of business acquisition transaction expenses, severance and legal costs due to certain executive departures, and a $3.8 million non-recurring settlement of accounts receivable in the first quarter of 2023 related to uncollected premiums in connection with the transition of underwriting a third-party business to other insurers.


(3)

Consists of costs related to product exploration and development that are pre-revenue and historically have been insignificant.









































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































The following table reflects the reconciliation of GAAP measures to non-GAAP measures (in thousands, except percentages):



Three Months Ended December 31,


Year Ended December 31,




2024




2023




2024




2023

Subscription revenue
$
227,783


$
191,537


$
856,521


$
712,906

Subscription cost of paying veterinary invoices

159,485



139,281



621,093



539,746

Subscription variable expenses

20,909



18,367



80,733



69,234

Subscription fixed expenses*

12,425



8,987



46,382



33,740


Subscription adjusted operating income (non-GAAP)

$

34,964



$

24,902



$

108,313



$

70,186

Other business revenue

109,524



104,320



429,163



395,699

Other business cost of paying veterinary invoices

85,378



77,572



324,720



287,858

Other business variable expenses

17,336



19,301



75,050



75,756

Other business fixed expenses*

5,976



4,892



23,238



18,726


Other business adjusted operating income (non-GAAP)

$

834



$

2,555



$

6,155



$

13,359

Revenue

337,307



295,857



1,285,684



1,108,605

Cost of paying veterinary invoices

244,863



216,854



945,813



827,605

Variable expenses

38,245



37,668



155,783



144,990

Fixed expenses*

18,401



13,879



69,620



52,466


Total business adjusted operating income (non-GAAP)

$

35,798



$

27,457



$

114,468



$

83,545









As a percentage of revenue:

Three Months Ended December 31,


Year Ended December 31,




2024




2023




2024




2023

Subscription revenue

100.0
%


100.0
%


100.0
%


100.0
%

Subscription cost of paying veterinary invoices

70.0
%


72.7
%


72.5
%


75.7
%

Subscription variable expenses

9.2
%


9.6
%


9.4
%


9.7
%

Subscription fixed expenses*

5.5
%


4.7
%


5.4
%


4.7
%


Subscription adjusted operating income (non-GAAP)


15.3

%



13.0

%



12.6

%



9.8

%









Other business revenue

100.0
%


100.0
%


100.0
%


100.0
%

Other business cost of paying veterinary invoices

78.0
%


74.4
%


75.7
%


72.7
%

Other business variable expenses

15.8
%


18.5
%


17.5
%


19.1
%

Other business fixed expenses*

5.5
%


4.7
%


5.4
%


4.7
%


Other business adjusted operating income (non-GAAP)


0.8

%



2.4

%



1.4

%



3.4

%









Revenue

100.0
%


100.0
%


100.0
%


100.0
%

Cost of paying veterinary invoices

72.6
%


73.3
%


73.6
%


74.7
%

Variable expenses

11.3
%


12.7
%


12.1
%


13.1
%

Fixed expenses*

5.5
%


4.7
%


5.4
%


4.7
%


Total business adjusted operating income (non-GAAP)


10.6

%



9.3

%



8.9

%



7.5

%









*Fixed expenses represent shared services that support both our subscription and other business segments and, as such, are generally allocated to each segment pro-rata based on revenues.



Adjusted operating income is a non-GAAP financial measure that adjusts operating income (loss) to remove the effect of acquisition cost, development expenses, non-recurring transaction or restructuring expenses, and gain (loss) from investment in joint venture. Non-cash items, such as goodwill impairment charges, stock-based compensation expense and depreciation and amortization, are also excluded. Acquisition cost, development expenses, gain (loss) from investment in joint venture, stock-based compensation expense, and depreciation and amortization are expected to remain recurring expenses for the foreseeable future, but are excluded from this metric to measure scale in other areas of the business. Management believes acquisition costs primarily represent the cost to acquire new subscribers and are driven by the amount of growth we choose to pursue based primarily on the amount of our adjusted operating income period over period. Accordingly, this measure is not indicative of our core operating income performance. We also exclude development expenses, gain (loss) from investment in joint venture, stock-based compensation expense, and depreciation and amortization because some investors may not view those items as reflective of our core operating income performance.



Management uses adjusted operating income and the margin on adjusted operating income to understand the effects of scale in its non-acquisition cost and development expenses and to plan future advertising expenditures, which are designed to acquire new pets. Management uses this measure as a principal way of understanding the operating performance of its business exclusive of acquisition cost and new product exploration and development initiatives. Management believes disclosure of this metric provides investors with the same data that the Company employs in assessing its overall operations and that disclosure of this measure may provide useful information regarding the efficiency of our utilization of revenues, return on advertising dollars in the form of new subscribers and future use of available cash to support the continued growth of our business.

The following tables reflect the reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss) (in thousands):



















Year Ended December 31,















2024




2023













Net loss
$
(9,633
)

$
(44,693
)












Excluding:















Stock-based compensation expense

31,942



31,864













Depreciation and amortization expense

16,466



12,474













Interest income

(12,411
)


(9,011
)












Interest expense

14,498



12,077













Income tax benefit

(5
)


(342
)












Goodwill impairment charges

5,299


















Non-recurring transaction or restructuring expenses






4,175













Gain from equity method investment

(33
)


(110
)












Adjusted EBITDA
$
46,123


$
6,434































Three Months Ended



Dec. 31,


2024


Sep. 30,


2024


Jun. 30,


2024


Mar. 31,


2024


Dec. 31,


2023


Sep. 30,


2023


Jun. 30,


2023


Mar. 31,


2023

Net income (loss)
$
1,656


$
1,425


$
(5,862
)

$
(6,852
)

$
(2,163
)

$
(4,036
)

$
(13,714
)

$
(24,780
)

Excluding:















Stock-based compensation expense

8,036



8,127



8,381



7,398



6,636



6,585



6,503



12,140

Depreciation and amortization expense

3,924



4,381



4,376



3,785



3,029



2,990



3,253



3,202

Interest income

(2,999
)


(3,232
)


(3,135
)


(3,045
)


(2,842
)


(2,389
)


(2,051
)


(1,729
)

Interest expense

3,427



3,820



3,655



3,596



3,697



3,053



2,940



2,387

Income tax expense (benefit)

38



39



(44
)


(38
)


130



(43
)


(238
)


(191
)

Goodwill impairment charges

5,299




































Non-recurring transaction or restructuring expenses


























8



65



4,102

Gain from equity method investment






(33
)

















(110
)










Adjusted EBITDA
$
19,381


$
14,527


$
7,371


$
4,844


$
8,487


$
6,058


$
(3,242
)

$
(4,869
)





Contacts



:




Investors:



Laura Bainbridge, Senior Vice President, Corporate Communications


Gil Melchior, Director, Investor Relations




Investor.Relations@trupanion.com




A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1313fc50-df34-432e-8f6b-7dd236de3476



PDF available:


http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/361c6270-7516-4b4f-a8b7-51c217d753c3







