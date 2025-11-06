Trupanion, Inc. Reports Advance In Q3 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Trupanion, Inc. (TRUP) reported earnings for its third quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $5.87 million, or $0.13 per share. This compares with $1.43 million, or $0.03 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 12.1% to $366.92 million from $327.46 million last year.

Trupanion, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $5.87 Mln. vs. $1.43 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.13 vs. $0.03 last year. -Revenue: $366.92 Mln vs. $327.46 Mln last year.

