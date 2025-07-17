Trupanion, Inc. to Report Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results on August 7, 2025

Trupanion will report Q2 2025 financial results on August 7, hosting a conference call and webcast for details.

Trupanion, Inc., a leader in pet medical insurance, announced it will release its financial results for the second quarter of 2025 on August 7, 2025, after the market closes. Following the announcement, the company will host a conference call at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET, which will be available for live streaming and archived for three months on its Investor Relations website. Interested participants can join the call through specific dial-in numbers for the U.S. and international callers, with a replay option also provided. Trupanion, founded in 2000 and based in Seattle, boasts over one million enrolled pets and is known for its direct payment technology that eases financial burden for pet owners at veterinary visits. For more information, the press release includes contact details for company representatives.

Trupanion is scheduled to report its 2025 second quarter financial results, indicating ongoing transparency and communication with investors.

The company continues to demonstrate growth and a strong market presence, with over 1,000,000 pets currently enrolled in its insurance plans.

Trupanion's unique technology allows for immediate payment to veterinarians, enhancing customer satisfaction and operational efficiency.

The company has a committed focus on providing unlimited payouts for pet medical insurance, which could be a significant selling point for potential customers.

When will Trupanion report its 2025 second quarter financial results?

Trupanion will report its 2025 second quarter financial results on August 7, 2025, after market close.

How can I listen to the conference call?

You can access the conference call by dialing 1-844-676-1342 for the U.S. or 1-412-634-6683 for international calls.

Where will the financial results webcast be available?

The live webcast will be available on Trupanion's Investor Relations site under Investor Events at http://investors.trupanion.com.

How long will the webcast be archived online?

The webcast will be archived online for 3 months following the completion of the conference call.

What is unique about Trupanion's insurance process?

Trupanion is the only North American provider with technology to pay veterinarians directly in seconds at checkout.

$TRUP insiders have traded $TRUP stock on the open market 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 15 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TRUP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARGARET TOOTH (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 14,494 shares for an estimated $547,229 .

. EMILY DREYER (SVP, Channel Growth) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 14,025 shares for an estimated $454,590 .

. JOHN R GALLAGHER (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 7,100 shares for an estimated $293,879 .

. FAWWAD QURESHI (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 7,151 shares for an estimated $288,945 .

. BRENNA MCGIBNEY (Chief Administration Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 7,421 shares for an estimated $275,832.

We have seen 99 institutional investors add shares of $TRUP stock to their portfolio, and 121 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TRUP in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/03/2025

Lake Street issued a "Buy" rating on 05/02/2025

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TRUP recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $TRUP in the last 6 months, with a median target of $60.0.

Here are some recent targets:

John Barnidge from Piper Sandler set a target price of $62.0 on 07/03/2025

on 07/03/2025 Mark Argento from Lake Street set a target price of $60.0 on 05/02/2025

on 05/02/2025 Jonathan Block from Stifel set a target price of $41.0 on 02/20/2025

SEATTLE, July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trupanion, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRUP), a leader in medical insurance for cats and dogs, announced today it will report financial results for its 2025 second quarter after the market closes on Thursday, August 7, 2025. The company will host a conference call that day beginning shortly after 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET.





A live webcast discussing results, guidance and management observations will be available on Trupanion's Investor Relations site under Investor Events at



http://investors.trupanion.com



and will be archived online for 3 months upon completion of the conference call. A slide presentation will also be available on the site.





Participants can access the conference call by dialing 1-844-676-1342 (United States) or 1-412-634-6683 (International). A telephonic replay of the call will also be available after the completion of the call, by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (United States) or 1-412-317-6671 (International) and entering the replay pin number: 10200168.







About Trupanion







Trupanion is a leader in medical insurance for cats and dogs throughout the United States, Canada, and certain countries in Continental Europe with over 1,000,000 pets currently enrolled. For over two decades, Trupanion has given pet owners peace of mind so they can focus on their pet's recovery, not financial stress. Trupanion is committed to providing pet parents with the highest value in pet medical insurance with unlimited payouts for the life of their pets. With its patented process, Trupanion is the only North American provider with the technology to pay veterinarians directly in seconds at the time of checkout. Trupanion is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol "TRUP". The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA. Trupanion policies are issued, in the United States, by its wholly owned insurance entity American Pet Insurance Company and, in Canada, by Accelerant Insurance Company of Canada or GPIC Insurance Company. Policies are sold and administered in Canada by Canada Pet Health Insurance Services, Inc. dba Trupanion 309-1277 Lynn Valley Road, North Vancouver, BC V7J 0A2 and in the United States by Trupanion Managers USA, Inc. (CA license No. 0G22803, NPN 9588590). Canada Pet Health Insurance Services, Inc. is a registered damage insurance agency and claims adjuster in Quebec #603927. For more information, please visit trupanion.com.







Contacts







Laura Bainbridge, Senior Vice President, Corporate Communications





Gil Melchior, Director, Investor Relations







Investor.Relations@trupanion.com





