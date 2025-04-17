Trupanion, Inc. to Report 2025 First Quarter Financial Results on May 1, 2025

Trupanion will report Q1 2025 financial results on May 1, followed by a conference call for discussion.

Trupanion, Inc., a leader in pet medical insurance, announced that it will release its financial results for the first quarter of 2025 on May 1, 2025, after the market closes. Following the release, the company will conduct a conference call at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET, which will be available for live streaming on its Investor Relations website and archived for three months. Participants can join the call via specific phone numbers provided for U.S. and international listeners. Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Seattle, Trupanion has over 1 million pets enrolled and offers policies with unlimited payouts and direct payment to veterinarians, reinforcing its commitment to providing peace of mind to pet owners.

Trupanion is set to report its financial results for the first quarter of 2025, indicating transparency and ongoing communication with investors.

The upcoming conference call will allow investors and stakeholders to gain insights into the company's guidance and management observations, fostering a sense of engagement.

The mention of Trupanion's unique technology to pay veterinarians directly at the time of checkout highlights its competitive advantage and innovation in the pet insurance market.

Trupanion has over 1,000,000 pets enrolled in its insurance programs, showcasing its significant market presence and customer trust in its services.

Failure to provide preliminary financial data or guidance ahead of results may lead to uncertainty or speculation about the company's performance.



Absence of significant new announcements or initiatives over the past period might signal stagnation in growth or innovation.



Potential delays or issues in the reporting of financial results could raise concerns among investors about the company's operational efficiency.

When will Trupanion report its Q1 2025 financial results?

Trupanion will report its Q1 2025 financial results after the market closes on May 1, 2025.

How can I listen to Trupanion's conference call?

You can listen to the conference call by dialing 1-866-250-8117 (U.S.) or 1-412-317-6011 (International).

Where can I find the live webcast of theearnings call

The live webcast will be available on Trupanion's Investor Relations site under Investor Events.

What is Trupanion's role in pet medical insurance?

Trupanion is a leader in medical insurance for pets, providing coverage with unlimited payouts for their life.

How long will theearnings callreplay be available?

The telephonic replay of the call will be available for three months after the call's completion.

$TRUP Insider Trading Activity

$TRUP insiders have traded $TRUP stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 16 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TRUP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

FAWWAD QURESHI (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 14,278 shares for an estimated $685,353 .

. EMILY DREYER (SVP, Channel Growth) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 18,025 shares for an estimated $673,723 .

. STEVE WEINRAUCH (EVP, North Am & Vet Strategy) sold 11,916 shares for an estimated $631,548

MARGARET TOOTH (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 11,294 shares for an estimated $480,715 .

. BRENNA MCGIBNEY (Chief Administration Officer) sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $164,926

TRAVIS WORRA (General Manager) sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $105,448

MURRAY B LOW sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $105,346

JOHN R GALLAGHER (Chief Operating Officer) sold 3,100 shares for an estimated $102,279

$TRUP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 127 institutional investors add shares of $TRUP stock to their portfolio, and 90 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$TRUP Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TRUP in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 10/31/2024

Lake Street issued a "Buy" rating on 10/31/2024

$TRUP Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TRUP recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $TRUP in the last 6 months, with a median target of $53.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Greg Gibas from Northland Securities set a target price of $50.0 on 10/31/2024

on 10/31/2024 John Barnidge from Piper Sandler set a target price of $57.0 on 10/31/2024

