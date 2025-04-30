Trupanion, Inc. Publishes 2024 Annual Shareholder Letter from CEO Margi Tooth

Trupanion published its 2024 annual shareholder letter, detailing company updates and achievements in pet medical insurance.

Trupanion, Inc., a leading provider of medical insurance for pets, has released its 2024 annual shareholder letter from CEO Margi Tooth, now available on its Investor Relations website. The company, which has over 1 million enrolled pets, has been providing pet owners in the U.S., Canada, parts of Europe, and Australia with peace of mind for over 20 years. Trupanion is known for its commitment to high-value pet medical insurance, offering unlimited lifetime payouts and a unique technology that allows for immediate payment to veterinarians at checkout. Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Seattle, Trupanion operates through its wholly-owned insurance entities and partnerships in various regions. Further details can be found at their website.

$TRUP Insider Trading Activity

$TRUP insiders have traded $TRUP stock on the open market 17 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 17 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TRUP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

FAWWAD QURESHI (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 14,278 shares for an estimated $685,353 .

. EMILY DREYER (SVP, Channel Growth) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 18,025 shares for an estimated $673,723 .

. STEVE WEINRAUCH (EVP, North Am & Vet Strategy) sold 11,916 shares for an estimated $631,548

MARGARET TOOTH (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 15,294 shares for an estimated $614,088 .

. BRENNA MCGIBNEY (Chief Administration Officer) sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $164,926

TRAVIS WORRA (General Manager) sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $105,448

MURRAY B LOW sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $105,346

JOHN R GALLAGHER (Chief Operating Officer) sold 3,100 shares for an estimated $102,279

$TRUP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 121 institutional investors add shares of $TRUP stock to their portfolio, and 102 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



SEATTLE, April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trupanion, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRUP), a leader in medical insurance for cats and dogs, has published its 2024 annual shareholder letter from CEO and President, Margi Tooth. The letter is now available on the Company’s Investor Relations website



here



.







About Trupanion:







Trupanion is a leader in medical insurance for cats and dogs throughout the United States, Canada, certain countries in Continental Europe, and Australia with over 1,000,000 pets currently enrolled. For over two decades, Trupanion has given pet owners peace of mind so they can focus on their pet's recovery, not financial stress. Trupanion is committed to providing pet parents with the highest value in pet medical insurance with unlimited payouts for the life of their pets. With its patented process, Trupanion is the only North American provider with the technology to pay veterinarians directly in seconds at the time of checkout. Trupanion is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol "TRUP". The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA. Trupanion policies are issued, in the United States, by its wholly-owned insurance entity American Pet Insurance Company and, in Canada, by Accelerant Insurance Company of Canada. Trupanion Australia is a partnership between Trupanion and Hollard Insurance Company. Policies are sold and administered in Canada by Canada Pet Health Insurance Services, Inc. dba Trupanion 309-1277 Lynn Valley Road, North Vancouver, BC V7J 0A2 and in the United States by Trupanion Managers USA, Inc. (CA license No. 0G22803, NPN 9588590). Canada Pet Health Insurance Services, Inc. is a registered damage insurance agency and claims adjuster in Quebec #603927. Trupanion Australia is a partnership between Trupanion and Hollard Insurance Company. For more information, please visit trupanion.com.







Contact:







Laura Bainbridge, Senior Vice President, Corporate Communications





Gil Melchior, Director, Investor Relations







Investor.Relations@trupanion.com





