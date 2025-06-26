Trupanion, Inc. Announces Annual Investor Day Scheduled for September 17, 2025

Trupanion will hold its Annual Investor Day on September 17, 2025, featuring management presentations and Q&A sessions.

Trupanion, Inc., a leader in pet medical insurance, will host its Annual Investor Day on September 17, 2025, at 9:00 am Pacific Time. This event aims to provide shareholders and guests with insights into the company's achievements and challenges over the past year, as well as its strategic vision for the future. Attendees can expect presentations and a Q&A session with management and the teams overseeing the company’s growth strategy. Trupanion, founded in 2000 and based in Seattle, has over one million pets enrolled in its insurance plans and is known for direct payment technology that allows quick transactions at the veterinary office. More details on registration can be found on their investor relations website.

Trupanion is hosting its Annual Investor Day, providing a platform for transparency and engagement with shareholders about the company's achievements and future strategies.

The company services over 1,000,000 pets, highlighting its significant market presence and dedication to pet insurance.

Trupanion offers unique benefits, such as unlimited payouts for pet medical expenses and direct payment to veterinarians at the time of service, enhancing customer satisfaction and operational efficiency.

The event will feature presentations and Q&A sessions with management, indicating a commitment to investor relations and accountability.

When is Trupanion's Annual Investor Day?

Trupanion's Annual Investor Day will be held on Wednesday, September 17, 2025.

What can attendees expect at the Investor Day event?

Attendees will gain insights into Trupanion's achievements, challenges, and strategic vision along with presentations and Q&A sessions.

How can I register for Trupanion's Investor Day?

Registration can be completed through the link on Trupanion's investor relations website.

What is Trupanion's main business focus?

Trupanion specializes in medical insurance for cats and dogs across the United States, Canada, and select European countries.

How does Trupanion support pet owners?

Trupanion provides peace of mind through unlimited medical insurance payouts and direct payment options for veterinarians at checkout.

SEATTLE, June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trupanion, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRUP), a leader in medical insurance for cats and dogs, will host its Annual Investor Day on Wednesday, September 17, 2025. This annual event is designed to be the best opportunity for Trupanion shareholders and guests to understand Trupanion’s achievements and challenges over the past year and its strategic vision going forward.





Management remarks are expected to commence shortly after 9:00 am Pacific Time. The event will feature presentations and extensive Q&A with the teams responsible for leading the execution of the Company’s strategic growth plan.





About Trupanion







Trupanion is a leader in medical insurance for cats and dogs throughout the United States, Canada, and certain countries in Continental Europe with over 1,000,000 pets currently enrolled. For over two decades, Trupanion has given pet owners peace of mind so they can focus on their pet's recovery, not financial stress. Trupanion is committed to providing pet parents with the highest value in pet medical insurance with unlimited payouts for the life of their pets. With its patented process, Trupanion is the only North American provider with the technology to pay veterinarians directly in seconds at the time of checkout. Trupanion is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol "TRUP". The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA. Trupanion policies are issued, in the United States, by its wholly owned insurance entity American Pet Insurance Company and, in Canada, by Accelerant Insurance Company of Canada or GPIC Insurance Company. Policies are sold and administered in Canada by Canada Pet Health Insurance Services, Inc. dba Trupanion 309-1277 Lynn Valley Road, North Vancouver, BC V7J 0A2 and in the United States by Trupanion Managers USA, Inc. (CA license No. 0G22803, NPN 9588590). Canada Pet Health Insurance Services, Inc. is a registered damage insurance agency and claims adjuster in Quebec #603927. For more information, please visit trupanion.com.







Contacts







Laura Bainbridge, Senior Vice President, Corporate Communications





Gil Melchior, Director, Investor Relations







Investor.Relations@trupanion.com





