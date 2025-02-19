News & Insights

TRUPANION Earnings Results: $TRUP Reports Quarterly Earnings

February 19, 2025

TRUPANION ($TRUP) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported earnings of $0.04 per share, missing estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The company also reported revenue of $337,310,000, missing estimates of $342,160,458 by $-4,850,458.

TRUPANION Insider Trading Activity

TRUPANION insiders have traded $TRUP stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TRUP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • STEVE WEINRAUCH (EVP, North Am & Vet Strategy) sold 11,916 shares for an estimated $631,548
  • MARGARET TOOTH (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 12,500 shares for an estimated $608,607.
  • FAWWAD QURESHI (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 11,113 shares for an estimated $585,553.
  • EMILY DREYER (SVP, Channel Growth) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,000 shares for an estimated $219,133.
  • TRAVIS WORRA (General Manager) sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $105,448
  • MURRAY B LOW sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $105,346

TRUPANION Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 127 institutional investors add shares of TRUPANION stock to their portfolio, and 102 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

