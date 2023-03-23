Markets
Trupanion CFO Drew Wolff To Step Down Effective June 1

March 23, 2023 — 08:56 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Trupanion, Inc. (TRUP) announced Thursday that Chief Financial Officer Drew Wolff will be stepping down from his position, effective June 1, 2023.

The company named Wei Li, Corporate Controller, to assume the position of interim CFO upon Wolff's departure. Li joined Trupanion in 2018.

Wolff will then serve as a senior advisor to the Company to support the Interim CFO, and to assist in the search and training of the incoming CFO. Trupanion has initiated an executive search for a new full-time CFO.

The company also said Tricia Plouf, EVP of Pricing, and Gavin Friedman, EVP of Legal & Regulatory, will be departing the Company, effective immediately.

