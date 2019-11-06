Trupanion Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for TRUP

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Trupanion Inc (Symbol: TRUP) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $29.47, changing hands as high as $30.60 per share. Trupanion Inc shares are currently trading up about 22.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TRUP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TRUP's low point in its 52 week range is $20.84 per share, with $37.125 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $29.46.

