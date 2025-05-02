$TRUP stock is up 20% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$TRUP stock has now risen 20% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $25,226,098 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $TRUP:
$TRUP Insider Trading Activity
$TRUP insiders have traded $TRUP stock on the open market 17 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 17 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TRUP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- FAWWAD QURESHI (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 14,278 shares for an estimated $685,353.
- EMILY DREYER (SVP, Channel Growth) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 18,025 shares for an estimated $673,723.
- STEVE WEINRAUCH (EVP, North Am & Vet Strategy) sold 11,916 shares for an estimated $631,548
- MARGARET TOOTH (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 15,294 shares for an estimated $614,088.
- BRENNA MCGIBNEY (Chief Administration Officer) sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $164,926
- TRAVIS WORRA (General Manager) sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $105,448
- MURRAY B LOW sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $105,346
- JOHN R GALLAGHER (Chief Operating Officer) sold 3,100 shares for an estimated $102,279
$TRUP Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 117 institutional investors add shares of $TRUP stock to their portfolio, and 107 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FLOSSBACH VON STORCH SE removed 2,357,493 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $113,631,162
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 1,193,440 shares (-35.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $57,523,808
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. added 661,559 shares (+368.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $31,887,143
- FMR LLC added 263,241 shares (+22.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $12,688,216
- BNP PARIBAS FINANCIAL MARKETS added 212,545 shares (+170.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,244,669
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 177,367 shares (+103.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,549,089
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 165,910 shares (-15.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,996,862
