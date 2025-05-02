Stocks
$TRUP stock is up 20% today. Here's what we see in our data.

May 02, 2025 — 11:32 am EDT

$TRUP stock has now risen 20% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $25,226,098 of trading volume.

Here is what we see in our data on $TRUP:

$TRUP Insider Trading Activity

$TRUP insiders have traded $TRUP stock on the open market 17 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 17 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TRUP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • FAWWAD QURESHI (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 14,278 shares for an estimated $685,353.
  • EMILY DREYER (SVP, Channel Growth) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 18,025 shares for an estimated $673,723.
  • STEVE WEINRAUCH (EVP, North Am & Vet Strategy) sold 11,916 shares for an estimated $631,548
  • MARGARET TOOTH (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 15,294 shares for an estimated $614,088.
  • BRENNA MCGIBNEY (Chief Administration Officer) sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $164,926
  • TRAVIS WORRA (General Manager) sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $105,448
  • MURRAY B LOW sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $105,346
  • JOHN R GALLAGHER (Chief Operating Officer) sold 3,100 shares for an estimated $102,279

$TRUP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 117 institutional investors add shares of $TRUP stock to their portfolio, and 107 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

