TRUP Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Trupanion Inc (Symbol: TRUP) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $101.20, changing hands as low as $99.73 per share. Trupanion Inc shares are currently trading off about 5.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TRUP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TRUP's low point in its 52 week range is $69.7413 per share, with $158.2499 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $100.48.

