TRUP Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Trupanion Inc (Symbol: TRUP) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $30.69, changing hands as low as $30.61 per share. Trupanion Inc shares are currently trading off about 0.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TRUP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TRUP's low point in its 52 week range is $20.84 per share, with $38.06 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $31.00.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.