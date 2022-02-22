Trump's Truth Social downloaded 170k times on Apple App Store - Apptopia

US Markets
Donald Trump's Truth Social app was downloaded 170,000 times on Apple Inc's App Store since its launch last Sunday evening, according to research firm Apptopia.

The app created by the company run by the former U.S. president was the most downloaded app on Apple's store shortly after it was made public.

High anticipation and pre-orders of the app likely accounted for the high volume of downloads, Apptopia said.

