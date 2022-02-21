US Markets
Trump's Truth Social app hits Apple app store

Kenneth Li Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/CARLOS BARRIA

Donald Trump's Truth Social app is available for download on Apple Inc's app store late Sunday evening, according to witness accounts.

The app was also automatically downloaded to Apple device users who pre-ordered the app ahead of the anticipated launch.

