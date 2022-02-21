Trump's Truth Social app hits Apple app store

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Donald Trump's Truth Social app is available for download on Apple Inc's AAPL.O app store late Sunday evening, according to witness accounts.

The app was also automatically downloaded to Apple device users who pre-ordered the app ahead of the anticipated launch.

