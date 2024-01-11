Trump's Triple Whammy: Ex-President's Niece Says 'Donald Has Never Met A Challenge He Didn't Cower Away From'

Wednesday proved to be a triple setback for Donald Trump, and according to his niece and psychologist, Mary Trump, things could worsen for the former president.

What Happened: Despite suggesting he would deliver his own closing arguments in the New York civil fraud case, Donald Trump backed out at the last moment, as revealed by Mary Trump. This decision followed Judge Arthur Engoron‘s explicit communication with the ex-president’s lawyers, suggesting that he would not be allowed to comment on irrelevant matters or deliver a campaign speech.

In response to the judge’s directive, Donald Trump’s lawyers contended it was unfair. Reportedly, the judge responded with a firm stance, saying, “I won't debate this yet again. Take it or leave it.”

Mary Trump commented on this development, stating, “Donald has never met a challenge he didn't cower away from. He simply can't handle rules and constraints – not in the family, not in business, and certainly not in the courtroom.” She added, “Because at this point he has the mindset and self-restraint of a toddler, he's set to lose potentially hundreds of millions of dollars.”

Additionally, Mary Trump noted that as former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie withdrew his support, he brought Donald down with him.

Christie emphasized that Trump is unfit to be president, stating, “If you put him back behind the desk in the Oval Office… and the decision is needed to be made – as to whether he puts himself first or he puts you first – how much more evidence do you need that he will pick himself?”

Furthermore, Mary Trump highlighted the actions of Reps. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) and Jared Moskowitz (D-Fla.) who, on Wednesday, diverted attention to Hunter Biden‘s Congressional committee testimony over contempt of Congress.

Raskin waved Donald Trump’s photo alongside the late, disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, making a dig at the former president’s immunity claim by saying, “He's asserting the right of the president to murder people!”

Mary Trump remarked, “If possible, it got even worse.” Donald Trump is expected to be in and out of court only a week before the Iowa caucuses scheduled for Jan. 15, 2025.

Why It Matters: Donald Trump faces the possibility of having his name removed from state primaries’ ballots due to his alleged role in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot.

The U.S. Supreme Court has agreed to hear the case referred by the Colorado State Supreme Court in this regard.

Additionally, New York Attorney Letitia James has escalated the stakes in the New York civil fraud case by seeking $370 million in damages and the debarment of Donald Trump and his Trump Organization from doing business in New York.

Despite the mounting legal challenges, Donald Trump leads the Republican presidential primary and is ahead of President Joe Biden in a hypothetical two-way matchup.

