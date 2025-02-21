Trump’s Tariffs: One Thing That Might Get Much More Expensive in Your State

Many everyday essentials are set to get pricier in the near future as a result of President Trump’s proposed tariffs. While the 10% rate on China already went into effect, the 25% wholesale tariffs on Mexico and Canada were delayed until March. He also plans 25% tariffs on steel and aluminum, auto imports, computer chips and pharmaceuticals.
What will get more expensive in your state? GOBankingRates referred to a graphic from OnDeck to determine each state’s specific imports and the import most likely to increase in price.
Here’s what might become more expensive in your state as a result of Trump’s tariffs.
Alabama
Trump’s tariffs on steel and aluminum would mean alloy steel, Alabama’s top unique import, is most likely to go up in price.
Alaska
Motor vehicles are among Alaska’s top imported goods and would become more expensive because of Trump’s tariffs.
Arizona
Tomatoes are the top unique import in Arizona and AZPM reported that their price could increase as much as 25% as a result of tariffs.
Arkansas
According to The Observatory of Economic Complexity, tractors were among the top imports in Arkansas in November 2024. The 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico would increase tractor prices.
California
Vehicles are the top import in the state of California and the state’s top import partner is China. According to CBS News, cars imported from Mexico or China that cost $25,000 could increase in price by as much as $6,250.
Colorado
If you need to purchase hearing aids, which are Colorado’s most unique import, the cost is more than likely to increase because of tariffs. Dr. Cliff Olson, audiologist and founder of Applied Hearing Solutions, explained in a YouTube video that this is especially true of new hearing aid prices.
Connecticut
Trump’s tariffs could cause silver, Connecticut’s top import, to go up in price.
Delaware
Like Connecticut, silver is Delaware’s top import and could become more expensive because of tariffs.
Florida
Salmon, Florida’s top unique import, is set to become more expensive as a result of Trump’s tariffs.
Georgia
Medicine is Georgia’s top unique import. There are concerns that Trump’s tariffs — which include a 25% pharmaceutical tax — will negatively impact the cost and quality of important drugs.
Hawaii
While it appears that tuna, the most unique import in Hawaii, is not likely to be impacted by tariffs, aluminum tariffs could lead to more expensive canned tuna costs. Hawaii also imports over 80% of its food and relies on Canada for 80% of fertilizer ingredients for farming.
Idaho
Wood is among Idaho’s top 10 imported goods. CNBC reported that sawmill and wood product imports could be subject to new tariffs of over 39%.
Illinois
Illinois’ most unique import are tractors. The Wall Street Journal reported that the 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico would lead to more expensive tractor prices.
Indiana
The price of medicine, Indiana’s top import, could increase as a result of tariffs.
Iowa
The 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico could lead to Iowa’s top import, road tractors, costing more money.
Kansas
Airplane parts are Kansas’ top import. Industry analysts have told FLYING Magazine that tariffs would increase the cost of an airplane.
Maine
Trump’s 25% tariffs would lead to more expensive lobster prices. Lobster is the top unique import in Maine, which gets oversized lobster from Canada.
Maryland
Metal tariffs could drastically impact Maryland’s top unique import, tin, and result in significantly more expensive canned goods.
Massachusetts
Massachusetts would face similar skyrocketing lobster prices due to tariffs. Like Maine, lobster is Massachusetts’ top unique import.
Michigan
Like California, Michigan’s top imports are vehicles — which are set to become a lot more expensive.
Minnesota
Pacemakers are Minnesota’s top unique import, and the cost of these medical devices could potentially increase.
Missouri
One of Missouri’s top imports are aircraft parts, which would become more expensive due to tariffs.
Nevada
Nevada is the country’s biggest lithium battery producer and thus imports parts for making batteries.
New Hampshire
The increasing cost of airplane parts, New Hampshire’s top import, would dramatically impact costs for aircraft manufacturers.
New Jersey
Cheese is New Jersey’s most unique import and is anticipated to become more expensive due to tariffs. Mashed recently reported that the grocery staple increased in price by 15% in January.
New Mexico
Medical and scientific instruments, which are among New Mexico’s imports, could see prices spike.
New York
Jewelry will become more expensive as a result of tariffs. A blog post from MID House of Diamonds explained that a 10% tariff will be applicable on various types of gemstones, including rough and polished diamonds, which are New York’s most unique import.
North Carolina
Medium-sized cars are one of North Carolina’s imports and would become more expensive to purchase due to tariffs.
North Dakota
The rapeseed market undoubtedly would be impacted by the 25% tariffs. Rapeseed is critical for producing canola oil and is North Dakota’s top unique import — the state imports millions of dollars in the ingredient from Canada every year.
Ohio
Medicine makes up Ohio’s top import and thus could see an increase in costs based on Trump’s planned 25% tariff on pharmaceuticals.
Oregon
Like Alabama, alloy steel — Oregon’s most unique import — will become more expensive as a result of steel and aluminum tariffs.
Pennsylvania
The price of medicine, Pennsylvania’s top import, could go up as a result of tariffs.
Rhode Island
Vehicles make up Rhode Island’s top import as well as the state’s unique import.
South Carolina
As South Carolina’s most unique import, tractor cabs likely would be impacted by the 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico.
South Dakota
Cow meat costs could increase by as much as 25% in grocery stores. This is South Dakota’s top import and most unique import.
Tennessee
Medication costs likely would increase in Tennessee, where medicine is the state’s top import.
Texas
Computers, one of the top Texas imports, could become much more expensive.
Virginia
Printer parts are Virginia’s top import and likely will go up in price due to tariffs.
Washington
The cost of metal furniture, Washington state’s top unique import, could increase under steel and aluminum tariffs.
West Virginia
Airplane parts are West Virginia’s top import, and materials would become substantially more expensive.
Wisconsin
Much like the airplane parts mentioned in states like Kansas, New Hampshire and West Virginia, Wisconsin’s top unique import, aircraft engines, also will go up in price due to tariffs.
Wyoming
Air conditioners account for one of Wyoming’s top imports, according to the Observatory of Economic Complexity. Tariffs could mean heating and cooling equipment alike goes up in price.
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Trump’s Tariffs: One Thing That Might Get Much More Expensive in Your State
