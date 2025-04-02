Trump's Tariff Policies Sink Late Trading: QQQ -3%

Wednesday, April 2, 2025



Markets opened today at session lows, and spent most of the day in the green. At the close, we’re off intra-day highs but with an upward-pointing arrow: the Dow has gathered +235 points, +0.56%, the S&P 500 was +37 points, +0.67%, the Nasdaq has gained +151 points, +0.87% and the small-cap Russell 2000 finished +29 points, +1.45%.



Tariffs Send After-Market Trading Lower

At an outdoor ceremony on the White House lawn today, President Trump stepped out to a fanfare of kingly horns and drums before announcing his new trade policy. The result, before he was finished speaking, was a fresh drop in equities trading, including a -3% downward move on the Invesco QQQ ETF ( QQQ , a proxy for the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 index), to levels not seen since September of last year.



The first mention Trump made was for a +25% tariff placed on all foreign-made automobiles, presumably from anywhere around the world, as of midnight. Soon thereafter, a chart was presented with a new effective tariff rate on each of dozens of countries: China +34%, Taiwan +32%, South Korea +25% and Japan +24%, to name but a few.



Trump took it easier on our trading partners across the Atlantic: the European Union (EU) +20% and the United Kingdom (UK) +10%. The highest tariffs have been levied against relatively small countries in Asia, such as Cambodia at +49% and Vietnam +46%. Presumably, the trading leverage from the countries is less than in China or India (+26%), so companies that transferred manufacturing plants from China to Vietnam during the first Trump presidential term are likely particularly smarting this afternoon.



Needless to say, the optimism with which today’s regular trading session ended — likely on the idea that tariff uncertainty was about to be a thing of the past — will be tough to gin up tomorrow morning. The bigger question is: where do markets go from here, especially if we see more tariff retaliation from the U.S.’s trading partners than capitulation.



RH Misses in Q4, Stock Falls -20%

The former Restoration Hardware, RH RH, reported fiscal Q4 earnings after today’s close. A big miss on the bottom line to earnings of $1.58 per share (from a Zacks consensus of $1.91) helped sink shares in late trading by -20%, adding to the -36% crater the high-end furniture retailer has experience year to date. Revenues of $812 million came up short of the $827.3 million analysts had been projecting.



Check out the updated Zacks Earnings Calendar here.



Questions or comments about this article and/or author? Click here>>

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Invesco QQQ (QQQ): ETF Research Reports

SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY): ETF Research Reports

RH (RH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA): ETF Research Reports

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.