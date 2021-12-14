Oil
CFVI

Trump's social media venture partners with Canada's Rumble Inc

Contributor
Niket Nishant Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/OCTAVIO JONES

Former U.S. President Donald Trump's social media venture said on Tuesday it has entered into a technology and cloud-services agreement with Canadian video platform Rumble Inc.

Adds agreement details

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Former U.S. President Donald Trump's social media venture said on Tuesday it has entered into a technology and cloud-services agreement with Canadian video platform Rumble Inc.

As part of the agreement, Rumble will deliver video and streaming for TRUTH Social, the proposed social media app from Trump.

The announcement from Trump Media and Technology Group came hours after Rumble said it had severed business ties with Tremor International and Unruly Group, companies which Rumble said had attempted to censor conservative personality Dan Bongino.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Niket.Nishant@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CFVI

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Oil

Explore

Most Popular