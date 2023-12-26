Trump's Revenge Vs. Biden's Nothing: New 2024 Election Poll Finds Voters Associate Former President's Campaign With 'Power' And 'Dictatorship'

The 2024 presidential election could see a rematch of the 2020 presidential election, which saw Joe Biden defeat Donald Trump.

Some voters see the 2024 potential rematch as Trump’s revenge story.

What Happened: A new poll of 1,000 registered voters, conducted by JL Partners for DailyMail.com, found that Trump currently enjoys a four-point lead in a hypothetical head-to-head matchup against Biden.

Despite facing 91 felony counts in four criminal cases, the former president maintained a one-point lead in the same poll done in October, but a two-point deficit behind Biden in June.

Trump also had a two-point lead ahead of Biden in a recent Morning Consult poll.

Voters were also tasked with sharing what words they identified with each candidate.

The most common word used to describe what Biden wants to achieve in winning the 2024 election was "nothing." This top word choice could suggest that Biden's plans are not clearly communicated to voters.

The next most common words used to describe what Biden wants to achieve were "economy" and "peace."

These terms come as the economy remains a major concern for voters, given the high inflation era experienced by consumers in recent years.

Peace could refer to the Middle East conflict and voters agreeing or disagreeing with the handling of America's involvement in international conflicts.

The most common words used to describe what Trump wants to accomplish in the 2024 election from the poll were "revenge," "power" and "dictatorship." Revenge could reference the loss in the 2020 election by Trump, which has become the subject of lawsuits and trials, with Trump still suggesting he won the election.

Trump also suggested he would be a dictator on his first day in office if he wins the 2024 election.

Related Link: Joe Biden Has ‘Never Been More Optimistic About America’s Chances’: Why Trump Gets Compared To Voldemort In New Interview

Why It's Important: For months, Trump and Biden have dominated the polls for their respective parties and will likely be the nominees for the 2024 presidential election.

Some voters are upset that these are the two candidates that will be competing in the 2024 election, given their age and past history running the country.

"In the case of Donald Trump, the brand that has emerged is one that he has intentionally cultivated, and he has sought to become the candidate of vengeance," Conservative commentator Matt Lewis told DailyMail. "In the case of Biden, I think this is perhaps not great news. But then again it's not terrible: it could have been old, it could have been demented."

JL Partners co-founder James Johnson said the poll found that voters think Trump might be more worried about revenge than actually leading the country if he wins.

"For Trump, rather than people thinking he has a plan to restore America, most think he is just out for personal revenge," Johnson said.

Political advertising spending is expected to hit record levels for the 2024 election. With Biden polling behind Trump in swing states and voters in this poll seeing his campaign being about nothing, the president may be ready to ramp up ad spending to get a clear campaign message out.

Read Next: Is New York Next? Democrats Push To Remove Trump From State Ballot For 2024 Election: ‘He’s An Insurrectionist’

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Profit with More New & Research. Gain access to a streaming platform with all the information you need to invest better today. Click here to start your 14 Day Trial of Benzinga Professional

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.